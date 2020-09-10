Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers Elects Toula Kourgiantakis, RSW as President

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) is pleased to announce the election of Toula Kourgiantakis, RSW as Council President, and the election of the Council Executive Committee for 2020/21.

"It's a great honour to be elected by my colleagues to serve as President of the College Council," said Kourgiantakis, who was elected on September 9, 2020. "We're entering a pivotal time in the College's history as we look to implement the strategic priorities outlined in our 2020-2023 Strategic Plan while addressing the unique challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism."

Kourgiantakis is an Assistant Professor in the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work at the University of Toronto. She teaches courses on social work practice in mental health and her research interests are in social work education and equity-focused family-centred practices in mental health and addictions. Her research and teaching are informed by more than 25 years of clinical practice across different settings.

Kourgiantakis was first elected to Council in 2017. Last year, she served on Council's Executive, Standards of Practice, and Titles and Designations Committees.

"Serving on Council has been a valuable experience and I'm very proud of the work that Council does in the name of public protection," said Kourgiantakis. "Council supports the operations of the College to ensure that the public is served by social workers and social service workers who are committed to delivering professional, ethical, qualified and accountable care."

The College currently regulates over 23,000 social workers and social service workers across the province. The College Council is a 21-member governing body and board of directors that manages and administers College affairs.

"I look forward to working with Toula and Council as we operationalize the College's strategic priorities in the current planning period," said College Registrar and CEO Lise Betteridge, RSW. "The College is serious about public protection: We will continue engaging our stakeholders and working diligently to raise awareness of the College and its important regulatory role."

The following Council members were also elected by Council to the Executive Committee: Mukesh Kowlessar, RSSW, Vice-President; Déirdre Smith, Public Member, Vice-President; Sanjay Govindaraj, RSW, Executive Member; Shelley Hale, RSSW, Executive Member; and Pamela Murphy, Public Member, Executive Member.

To learn more about the Council, including member biographies, please visit the OCSWSSW Council Members webpage.

About the College

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers is the regulatory body for social workers and social service workers in Ontario. Its mandate is to serve and protect the public interest and govern its members.

