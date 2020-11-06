Ontario Budget Supporting Health and Regional Transit

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife supports the actions of the Government of Ontario to improve health outcomes and support economic growth.

As one of the largest benefits providers in the country, Manulife provides workplace health benefits to almost two million Ontarians, under a guiding philosophy that healthy employees create healthy organizations, and thereby, a healthy Canada.

"We believe the significant investments in capital funding for hospitals announced in the Ontario Budget will help ensure the people of Ontario have access to high-quality hospital care," said Mike Doughty, President and CEO, Manulife Canada.

Strengthening rail connections along the Toronto-Waterloo innovation corridor plays a key role in Ontario's economic recovery and boosts the Corridor's ability to reach its potential to contribute $17 billion to the provincial and national GDP and create 170,000 new jobs by 2025.

"As a major employer in Southern Ontario, from Waterloo Region to Toronto, we are particularly pleased to see progress being made on two-way, all-day GO service between Kitchener and Toronto," said Doughty. "Reliable, fast, regular transit between the two locations is needed to keep Ontario moving."

For further information: Media Contact, Shabeen Hanifa, Manulife, 416-697-7684, [email protected]

