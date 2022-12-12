Ontario Announces 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety

Fire Marshal Begins 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety Campaign

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is reminding Ontarians of the importance of fire safety during the holiday season with a 12-day awareness campaign and interview opportunities with Fire Marshal Jon Pegg.

Beginning today, a daily fire safety message – with a different theme each day – will be delivered by the OFM in partnership with fire services across Ontario.

"Traditionally as we get into this time of year, we see the number of fire fatalities increase. Getting distracted and letting our guard down occurs easily when there is so much activity throughout the holiday season," said Fire Marshal Jon Pegg.

While this time of year brings family and friends together for festive cheer, the most wonderful time of the year can also be the deadliest. When most think of the season as eggnog and cookies, fire services know that 33 per cent of residential fire deaths occur during the months of November, December, and January.

"Simple acts like testing your smoke alarm, watering your tree daily, and keeping candles away from flammable materials can make all the difference to ensure a safe and happy holiday for you, your family and friends," says Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is encouraging Ontarians to follow the 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety and to pay special attention to the tips that can keep your family safe this season.

Schedule of Themes:

December 12: Holiday Lights

December 13: Candles and Decorations

December 14: Smoke Alarms

December 15: Carbon Monoxide Alarms

December 16: Tree Watering

December 17: Extension Cords December 18: Candles/Hannukah

December 19: Home Fire Escape Plans

December 20: Cooking

December 21: Heating Sources

December 22: Smoking

December 23: Lithium-Ion Batteries



Quick Facts:

This year's campaign was developed in partnership with the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs (OAFC), Ontario Municipal Fire Prevention Officer's Association (OMFPOA), Ontario Association of Fire Educators (OAFE), and the Fire Marshal's Public Fire Safety Council.

Last holiday season ( November 2021 - January 2022 ) saw 24 residential fatal fires resulting in 32 residential fire deaths.

- ) saw 24 residential fatal fires resulting in 32 residential fire deaths. Smoke alarms should be tested monthly, batteries replaced annually, and replaced after 10 years of service.

SOURCE Office of the Fire Marshal

For further information: Media Contact: Sean Driscoll, Public Relations Officer, Office of the Fire Marshal, [email protected] | 416 568 4320