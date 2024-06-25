TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - On April 29th, 2024, DeAndre Anderson (24) of Burlington, ON was charged with two counts of uttering threats under section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA/SW INSET) allege that DeAndre Anderson used online social media accounts to utter threats in support of the Incel ideology.

On June 21st, 2024, the Deputy Director of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada and the Assistant Deputy Attorney General for the Ministry of the Attorney General advised the court that they consented to the start of terrorism proceedings against DeAndre Anderson.

The offences DeAndre Anderson is charged with are alleged to constitute terrorist activity pursuant to Sections 2, 83.01(1)(b), and 83.27 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The next court date for Mr. Anderson is scheduled for June 28 2024, at 2PM at the Milton Superior Court of Ontario.

"With limited information, the RCMP GTA INSET and Criminal Analyst Section were able to identify and swiftly prevent a threat to public safety. I am proud of the effort and ingenuity of our members and grateful for the collaboration with our policing partners in Toronto and Halton regions to advance this investigation." Supt. James Parr, Officer-in-Charge, GTA/SW INSET.

There is currently a Section 517 ban in place. A section 517 publication ban captures information, evidence, or representations made at the bail hearing. Bail conditions and any evidence or materials relied upon at the hearing are prohibited from disclosure.

If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non–emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1–800–420–5805 or online at www.rcmp.ca/report-it

The RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This investigation shows our commitment to serving with excellence. We make use of technology and experience to keep our communities safe.

