Online Expansion Transforms Maison Birks into Canada's Top Ecommerce Destination for Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces

Currently there are 2,400 pieces available for purchase online, ranging in price from under $150 to $58,000. An additional catalogue of over 500 items, including a selection from Van Cleef & Arpels , Vhernier and Rolex , is available to browse online and purchase via in-store appointment. "This is a valuable resource for clients who wish to browse the collections beforehand and then discover the pieces in store with a Maison Birks expert," says Mr. Bédos. "We also plan to continue adding new jewellery and timepiece collections in 2020."

Online financing is offered on Maisonbirks.com with the Birks Flexiti credit card. The website also accepts Union Pay.

"We offer an omni-channel luxury experience no matter how our client wishes to shop," says Bédos. "Whether they are physically coming into our stores, or shopping from the comfort of their own homes, we want both experiences to be equally special and seamless."

About Birks Group Inc.

Birks Group operates 29 Maison Birks stores in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand and two retail locations in Vancouver under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands. The Birks brand is a leading fine jewellery, timepiece and gift brand available at all Maison Birks stores, Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths in the United Kingdom in addition to other luxury jewellery retailers across North America. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier luxury brand. Additional information can be found on the Birks website, maisonbirks.com .

