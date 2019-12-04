Online Expansion Transforms Maison Birks into Canada's Top Ecommerce Destination for Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces Français
Dec 04, 2019, 09:00 ET
MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Maison Birks, Canada's premier fine jewellery and timepiece house, has announced a significant expansion of its online offerings just in time for the Holiday season. "We are proud to say that Maisonbirks.com is Canada's leading luxury jewellery and timepiece destination," says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and CEO of Birks Group Inc.
Maisonbirks.com collections now include jewellery brands Chaumet and Messika, which are exclusive to Maison Birks in Canada. In addition to Birks fine jewellery, the website features Dinh Van, Marco Bicego, Roberto Coin and Yoko London. The expanded timepiece collections include Baume & Mercier, Cartier, Frédérique Constant, Longines, Montblanc, Tag Heuer and Wolf 1834. Maisonbirks.com is Cartier's only official ecommerce partner in Canada. "Our goal is to give our clients an extensive offering and to build on the prestige of our brand partners," says Mr. Bédos. "With these additions, Maisonbirks.com now offers the largest online selection of luxury jewellery and timepieces in Canada."
Currently there are 2,400 pieces available for purchase online, ranging in price from under $150 to $58,000. An additional catalogue of over 500 items, including a selection from Van Cleef & Arpels, Vhernier and Rolex, is available to browse online and purchase via in-store appointment. "This is a valuable resource for clients who wish to browse the collections beforehand and then discover the pieces in store with a Maison Birks expert," says Mr. Bédos. "We also plan to continue adding new jewellery and timepiece collections in 2020."
Online financing is offered on Maisonbirks.com with the Birks Flexiti credit card. The website also accepts Union Pay.
"We offer an omni-channel luxury experience no matter how our client wishes to shop," says Bédos. "Whether they are physically coming into our stores, or shopping from the comfort of their own homes, we want both experiences to be equally special and seamless."
About Birks Group Inc.
Birks Group operates 29 Maison Birks stores in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand and two retail locations in Vancouver under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands. The Birks brand is a leading fine jewellery, timepiece and gift brand available at all Maison Birks stores, Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths in the United Kingdom in addition to other luxury jewellery retailers across North America. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier luxury brand. Additional information can be found on the Birks website, maisonbirks.com.
