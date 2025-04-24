A portion of proceeds from the Birks Beekeeper collection will support pollinator habitat restoration across Canada.

MONTREAL, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Birks, Canada's leading fine jewellery brand, is strengthening its environmental commitment with the launch of the Birks Beekeeper collection and a new national partnership with Pollinator Partnership Canada. This collaboration marks the latest evolution of the Birks for Bees initiative and will directly support pollinator habitat restoration efforts across the country.

Infographic outlining how every $1 from the Birks Beekeeper charity bracelet contributes directly to Birks and Pollinator Partnership Canada’s seeding program. (CNW Group/Birks Group Inc.)

Together, Birks and Pollinator Partnership Canada—a not-for-profit dedicated to protecting pollinators—are launching a nationwide seeding program to help plant bee-friendly flowers in community gardens, municipal spaces, and public areas. This initiative is designed to help combat habitat loss and support biodiversity by restoring essential ecosystems for bees and other pollinators.

"Nature has always been at the heart of Birks—both as a source of inspiration and a responsibility we take seriously," says Katie Reusch, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications, Birks Group Inc. "The Birks Beekeeper collection, together with our partnership with Pollinator Partnership Canada, reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting pollinators and supporting the ecosystems that sustain our future."

Central to the initiative is the new Birks Beekeeper collection—refined, purpose-driven designs inspired by the quiet strength of nature's caregivers: bees, beekeepers, and everyday guardians. Among the new pieces, the Birks Beekeeper Charity Bracelet stands as a powerful symbol of care and collective action, with 100% of proceeds supporting Pollinator Partnership Canada's seeding program. To further amplify the impact, a portion of proceeds from the entire collection sold throughout May, in honour of World Bee Day on May 20, will also be donated to support pollinator conservation efforts nationwide.

"Pollinator populations are in serious decline due to habitat loss, climate change, and pesticide use," adds Vicki Wojcik, Executive Director at Pollinator Partnership Canada. "Programs like this one with Birks are key to restoring critical habitat and supporting the pollinators we all rely on. Planting even a small patch of native, pollinator-friendly plants can provide food and shelter for bees—and a big boost for biodiversity."

Originally launched in 2014 to mark Birks' 135th anniversary, Birks for Bees is an ongoing initiative dedicated to protecting pollinators through awareness campaigns, corporate partnerships, and sustainable practices. The program also includes a longstanding collaboration with Alvéole, which introduced rooftop beehives to Birks' Montreal Head Office, creating urban sanctuaries for at-risk bee populations.

Through Birks for Bees, the brand steps into the role of a beekeeper—championing not only bees, but biodiversity, sustainability, and the communities that call it home.

About Birks

Established in 1879, Birks (Birks Group Inc.) is a premier Canadian designer of fine jewellery, bridal pieces and luxury gifts. With 17 Maison Birks stores and e-commerce at MaisonBirks.com, the brand is renowned for its Canadian heritage, craftsmanship, and iconic Birks Blue Box. Additional information can be found at Birks.com. Follow us on social media: @Birks

About Pollinator Partnership Canada

Pollinator Partnership Canada (P2C) is a registered charity dedicated to the protection and promotion of pollinators and their ecosystems through conservation, education, and research. Additional information can be found at pollinatorpartnership.ca. Follow us on social media: @pollinatorpartnership.ca

