HONG KONG, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- OneOdio, a professional DJ headphone brand with a decade of expertise, is proud to announce the launch of its flagship Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones. This groundbreaking product is developed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed DJ Arianna, whose innovative performance style and chart-topping mixes have set her apart in the global music scene.

The Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones represent the pinnacle of OneOdio's innovative engineering and design philosophy. Meticulously developed to meet the demanding requirements of professional DJs, the headphones deliver a powerful and immersive audio experience. Key features include:

0.02-Second Ultra-Low Latency : With a groundbreaking 20ms wireless response and its independently developed RAPID WILL+ technology, the Studio Max 1 ensures real-time audio performance, enabling flawless synchronization during live sets.

: With a groundbreaking 20ms wireless response and its independently developed RAPID WILL+ technology, the Studio Max 1 ensures real-time audio performance, enabling flawless synchronization during live sets. Superior Audio Quality: Equipped with LDAC support and Dual Hi-Res Audio Certification, these headphones deliver deep bass, crisp highs, and balanced mids, providing DJs with an immersive sound experience.

Equipped with LDAC support and Dual Hi-Res Audio Certification, these headphones deliver deep bass, crisp highs, and balanced mids, providing DJs with an immersive sound experience. 120-Hour Extended Battery Life: Designed for the rigors of live performances, the Studio Max 1 offers impressive battery longevity so that DJs can perform longer without interruption.

Designed for the rigors of live performances, the Studio Max 1 offers impressive battery longevity so that DJs can perform longer without interruption. Versatile 4-in-1 Connectivity: Whether you're connecting wirelessly, through a wired setup, or switching among multiple devices, the Studio Max 1 adapts effortlessly to various performance environments.

Earlier this year, at the CES exhibition held in January, the Studio Max 1 garnered widespread acclaim from industry experts. The product received a total of five prestigious awards—including the Gadgety Awards, Android Headlines Technology Awards, and Reviewed Awards among others—underscoring its excellence in design, performance, and innovation.

Jack, the visionary founder of OneOdio, commented on the launch:"The Studio Max 1 represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio technology. Integrating 0.02-second ultra-low latency and unmatched audio quality into a single, versatile package was a challenge we gladly embraced. Our collaboration with DJ Arianna has enriched this product with firsthand industry insights, and the accolades it received at CES further validate our efforts."

The Studio Max 1 Wireless DJ Headphones are engineered not only for performance excellence but also for comfort and durability, featuring a sleek, ergonomic design ideal for long sessions in both the studio and on stage.

The Studio Max 1 is now available for purchase from authorized retailers and on the official OneOdio website for just $169.99. For more details, please visit OneOdio's website.

Who's OneOdio

OneOdio, born in 2013, is a leading manufacturer of audio gear. Driven by a mission to deliver professional sound experiences to music enthusiasts worldwide, OneOdio has consistently introduced groundbreaking audio products, including its Studio Pro series, Monitor series, Fusion series, and Focus series. With a global presence, OneOdio's over-ear headphones have consistently ranked in the top three positions within Amazon's headphone category.

Follow on social:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneodio-headphones

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oneodio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oneodioshop/

SOURCE OneOdio

Steven Xu, [email protected], +0085269403848