Ushering 2025 in a New High: OneOdio Studio Max 1 Breakthrough and OpenRock X Forbidden City Edition at CES 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- OneOdio, a professional DJ headphone brand with a decade of expertise, together with its dynamic sports sub-brand, OpenRock, is gearing up to dazzle attendees at CES 2025 (Jan. 7-10). Visit Booth #31106, South Hall 1, to explore how these two brands are setting a new standard for audio innovation, presenting their cutting-edge products to the world's largest technology stage.

OneOdio and ShowStoppers at CES 2025

OneOdio Studio Max 1 Flagship Wireless DJ Headphones at CES 2025 OpenRock X Forbidden City Limited Edition at CES 2025

This year, OneOdio is taking its CES 2025 presence to new heights. In addition to showcasing its latest innovations at the booth, the brand will shine at the exclusive ShowStoppers event on January 7, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM PST at Booths #D07 & D09. This high-energy media reception connects top tech companies with over 1,000 leading journalists and industry influencers.

Introducing the Unmatched Studio Max 1: The Best of CES 2025

A centerpiece of OneOdio's display at CES 2025 will be its latest flagship headphone, the Studio Max 1. Co-branded with Italian DJ Arianna, who has already performed with it in two major European events, this model redefines professional audio, with its most important features outlined below.

Rapid WiLL+ Connection Technology: Super 20ms ultra-low latency, seamless audio

LDAC & Dual Hi-Res Certification: Studio-grade sound, capturing every detail in high-resolution clarity.

4-in-1 Functionality: Switch between Wireless DJ, Bluetooth, Wired Monitoring, and Wired DJ modes for maximum versatility.

With other features like Dual-Mic ENC Noise Reduction and 120-hour battery life, Studio Max 1 keeps DJs fully focused on their performance, lasting for days without recharging. All of these advantages have been recognized by Gadgety Awards and AndroidHeadlines Technology Awards, with it earning the prestigious title of The Best of CES 2025, underscoring its exceptional innovation and performance in the audio technology world.

OpenRock X: Award-Winning Design with Sports in Mind

OpenRock X, OpenRock's flagship model, was honored with the Good Design Award 2024, a prestigious accolade from Japan that has celebrated excellence in design since 1957. Its innovative adjustable ear-hook design ensures a secure, non-slip fit, making it the ideal companion for sports lovers.

Main Features of OpenRock X - Forbidden City Limited

Taking its innovations further, OpenRock has also presented the Forbidden City Limited version of the OpenRock X. This unique edition blends cultural artistry with superior engineering, making it a standout product in both aesthetics and performance. The version will be showed at CES 2025.

Join Us at CES 2025

