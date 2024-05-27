THE LARGEST REWARDS COALITION IN QUEBEC SAVED MEMBERS $65 MILLION IN REDEEMED POINTS

MONTREAL, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - METRO inc. is proud to celebrate a successful first year for its Moi rewards program. In addition to more than doubling its number of active members, from 1.2 million to 2.5 million, over $65 million in points were redeemed by members on their everyday essentials. Quebec's largest rewards program is offered at Metro, Jean Coutu, Super C, Brunet and Première Moisson.

With several million transactions per week and nearly three-quarters of Moi members who shop at more than one banner to take advantage of the program, Moi allow members to accumulate points faster and redeem them to save on everyday essentials at the grocery store and in pharmacy. In fact, Léger's Wow 2024 survey ranked Moi as the most widely used rewards program in Quebec, with 79% of Metro customers actively engaged in the program. Moi surpasses the performance indicators of previous programs and continues to evolve week after week thanks to its focus on personalizing member offers.

"The strength and complementarity of our food and pharmacy networks in Quebec, where over 97% of Quebec households already shop in a year, are an integral part of the program's success. Moi is a major component of our overall digital strategy, enabling us to better know and understand our customers, so we can offer them rewards on the everyday products and help them save," says Alain Tadros, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and Digital Strategy.

Communication channels for reaching consumers have multiplied in recent years, making engagement with our customers even more important. The Moi program provides greater contact opportunities to maintain a privileged relationship with them. Thanks to the knowledge acquired about their buying habits, the program provides members with even more personalized offers every week in each of the banners where they shop. These cross-banner offers enable them to earn points more quickly by using Moi and save in the participating stores.

Building on the success of its launch and the expertise developed in Quebec over the past twelve months, METRO Inc. announced last April that the Moi Rewards program will be deployed in its 275 Metro and Food Basics stores in Ontario later this year.

Highlights from the first anniversary of the Moi program:

2.5 million active members

More than 1.3 million new active members in its first year

Since its launch, members have saved over $65 million in redeemed points

in redeemed points Nearly three-quarters of members visit 2 or more banners, taking advantage of the program to accumulate savings faster

Members who use digital platforms (mobile applications or participating banners' website) to consult personalized offers earn up to twice as many points

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

About Moi

Officially launched on May 25, 2023, the Moi rewards program includes Metro, Super C, Brunet and Première Moisson banners in Quebec and all Jean Coutu stores in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick. It is offered in nearly 900 stores in Quebec. It allows consumers to easily accumulate points that can be redeemed for everyday essentials. Consumers can also earn points on all their purchases when they pay with the no annual fee moi RBC Visa credit card. Moi is a trademark of METRO. For more information, visit moiprogram.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

