Dr.Bill's $150,000 contribution to the Ontario Medical Foundation supports the advancement of three physician-led research projects focused on peer support, mindfulness training, and wellness evaluations to help physicians manage burnout

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Dr.Bill proudly celebrates the one-year anniversary of its $150,000 contribution to the Ontario Medical Foundation (OMF), a critical investment that has propelled research efforts to reduce physician burnout and address barriers to equitable health care1. The funding has supported three pivotal projects, led by renowned Ontario physicians: Dr. Noah Ivers, MD, PhD, CCFP; Dr. Julie Maggi, MD, MSc, FRCPC, and Dr. Elli Waisbaum, BFA, MES, PhD; and Dr. Sanjeev Sockalingam, MD, MHPE, FRCPC, and Dr. Treena Wilkie, MD, FRCPC.

Physician burnout remains a pressing issue, with nearly three-quarters of health care providers affected2. This crisis not only impacts the well-being of physicians, but can also influence the quality of patient care and the overall health care system[3]. In response to this urgent challenge, Dr.Bill has championed research that explores practical strategies to help alleviate burnout and promote the sustainability of the medical profession.

"Dr.Bill is committed to continuing the conversation on burnout and advancing equity-based solutions that support physician well-being," says Sarah Wilkinson, CEO of Dr.Bill. "Our investment in research reflects our dedication to actionable, long-term strategies that support a more resilient medical community and society at-large."

"Physician burnout is a serious concern for the sustainability of our health system. It is vital that physicians are in good health so they can provide the best possible care for their patients. The OMA applauds Dr.Bill for supporting this initiative and is grateful to each of the recipient doctors for leading vital research," adds Dr. Dominik Nowak, president of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA).

Among the research initiatives, Dr. Noah Ivers, a family physician at Women's College Hospital, has pioneered a peer coaching model to train family physicians to mentor colleagues. The program, which focuses on marginalized communities, has already trained 39 physicians as peer guides, benefiting 32 family physicians through personalized coaching. Early results demonstrate positive outcomes, with participants reporting improved mental health, increased workplace satisfaction, and valuable mentorship experiences. Peer guides reported being empowered and supported with a reduced sense of isolation, while physicians gained valuable skills for managing mental health and preventing burnout. The second cohort of the project will be entirely virtual and will support more family physicians. It will feature 22 newly trained peer guides supporting up to 50 peer learners in primary care.

"Our peer coaching model is laying the foundation for lasting change by equipping family physicians with the supportive network they need to combat burnout," says Dr. Ivers. "It's great to see learners from the first round of peer coaching eager to step into mentorship roles, and their testimonials will

play a key role in the recruitment of other peer guides. As we move into the next phase of the project, we'll be refining the program to ensure that the second round of coaching is more streamlined. With continuous refinement and collaboration, we're aiming to build a sustainable support network that will empower physicians to thrive in their roles for years to come."

In addition to Dr. Ivers' initiative, the funding has propelled two other major research efforts. Dr. Julie Maggi, a psychiatrist at St. Michael's Hospital, and Dr. Elli Waisbaum, a faculty member at the University of Toronto, focus on highly specialized mindfulness training for physicians, especially those serving marginalized communities. The Applied Mindfulness Program for Medical Personnel (AMP-MP) is tailored to help physicians manage stress and burnout more effectively and is focused on understanding the additional challenges faced by physicians in leadership roles who work with marginalized communities. The next phase of their project involves completing the program for medical personnel by December 2024, followed by data analysis and reporting in early 2025.

Dr. Sanjeev Sockalingam, a psychiatrist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), and Dr, Treena Wilkie, a forensic psychiatrist and chief of forensic services at CAMH, are developing a comprehensive framework to evaluate physician wellness programs across Ontario, ensuring their long-term effectiveness in reducing burnout and promoting physician well-being. The team has identified more than 100 relevant articles in their literature review and has conducted surveys with more than 120 physicians at CAMH to assess the Physician Engagement, Wellness, and Excellence Strategy. They are currently consolidating data and preparing to present the framework at national conferences, including the Canadian Psychiatric Association and the International Conference on Physician Health, with the goal of refining wellness strategies throughout the province.

"Thanks to Dr.Bill's generosity, we are making tangible progress in addressing the physician burnout crisis," says Dr. Albert Ng, president of the OMF. "These projects are positive steps in safeguarding the well-being of doctors and ensuring the highest level of care for patients."

