TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) officially brings together its Canadian and U.S. specialty capabilities under a single brand: Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions. Unifying its specialty operations under one brand represents the full integration of this growing segment of Intact's portfolio and its commitment to being a leader in the specialty lines marketplace.

"Our commitment to building a world class specialty insurance provider takes an important step forward today as we bring the Intact brand to the U.S.," said Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer, Intact Financial Corporation. "We see strong future growth potential in our specialty lines business given our team's expertise and our robust solutions for Canadian, cross-border and U.S. customers and brokers."

The U.S. businesses had previously operated under the OneBeacon Insurance Group and The Guarantee Company of North America brands in the U.S., following the 2017 and 2019 acquisitions of these specialty companies, respectively.

"This is an exciting day for us in the U.S. and our teams in Canada, as we officially move forward as Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions," added Mike Miller, President, U.S Operations and Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions. "The entire North American specialty team looks forward to continuing to provide our customers and brokers with our hallmark specialized products and services, backed by the strength of the Intact brand."

The combined Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions brand features over 20 specialty focus areas, including nine that serve both Canadian and U.S. customers. It is a market-leading provider of certain lines of business, including being the sixth largest provider of surety bonds in North America.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies throughout North America. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. For information about products and services visit intactspecialty.com (U.S.) and intactspecialty.ca (Canada).

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over CAD$11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading MGA, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

