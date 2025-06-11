The City of Kelowna, along with 18 other municipalities, registered charities, and Indigenous communities awarded funding to support local projects that implement proven solutions to flooding and wildfire

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation is pleased to announce that it is increasing its investment in its Municipal Climate Resiliency Grants program from $2 million to $3.1 million to support 19 communities across Canada, including the City of Kelowna, address the effects of extreme weather events, such as flooding and wildfire. The projects funded will help protect communities as they adapt to a changing climate, focusing on vulnerable areas and solutions that protect the wider community or mobilize residents to take action.

The 19 selected recipients represent municipalities, registered charities and Indigenous communities across the country and were selected from a competitive pool of 172 applicants. Intact will invest up to $200,000 into each of the selected projects, which range from creating wetlands and rain gardens to help reduce flooding, to the implementation of incentive programs for homeowners to make their homes more wildfire resilient.

"As the frequency and severity of extreme weather continues to increase, we are accelerating our efforts in helping people and communities adapt to a changing climate," says Carla Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy, Climate and People Officer, Intact Financial Corporation. "Municipalities are on the frontlines of climate adaptation. The work they undertake to protect their communities is essential, and we recognize and appreciate their leadership. We believe equipping them with effective tools is essential to building resilience."

Kelowna enhances wildfire protection for its communities

As Canada faces another extreme wildfire season, the urgency to protect at-risk communities is critical. Recognizing this pressing need, Intact is announcing the City of Kelowna, British Columbia, as one of the recipients of its 2025 Municipal Climate Resiliency Grants program.

Demonstrating leadership and commitment to municipal safety and its residents, Kelowna will invest an additional $500,000 to augment Intact's $100,000 grant. This funding will support a wildfire risk reduction project in priority neighbourhoods that employs prescribed fire (also known as controlled burns) in natural areas, augmenting ongoing FireSmartTM home initiatives. With this strategic investment, Kelowna is stepping up, showcasing how municipalities can act decisively to protect their communities from the increasing threat of wildfires.

"Western Canada is experiencing another devastating wildfire season. Our team witnesses firsthand the hardships and challenges people endure during these times and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. As our team is on the ground supporting communities who are experiencing wildfires at this very moment, our focus is on helping Canadians protect what matters the most to them and investing in communities to be more wildfire-ready and resilient," adds Carla Smith.

"Thanks to the Municipal Climate Resiliency Grant, Kelowna's prescribed fire project is reducing wildfire risk while restoring ecosystem health. This investment strengthens our community's climate resilience and safeguards our natural environment. We're grateful for this support—it helps protect our residents and ensures a safer, more sustainable future for generations to come," says Tom Dyas, Mayor of Kelowna

Intact has been dedicated to climate adaptation for over a decade, investing more than $30 million since 2010 in over 100 projects. The Municipal Climate Resiliency Grants program was launched in 2021 to support municipalities, which own 60 per cent of Canada's infrastructure and serve as frontline responders when disasters strike. Under the program's first round of funding, Intact invested $1 million to fund 10 communities nationwide. In 2024, the organization announced plans to double its commitment from $1 to $2 million for the 2024-2025 program. With the overwhelming demand and urgent need, Intact is increasing its contribution to $3.1 million over the next two years to support 19 communities throughout Canada.

The 18 other Municipal Climate Resiliency Grant projects will be announced in the upcoming weeks as agreements are finalized. To learn more about Intact's Municipal Climate Resiliency Grant program, please visit: Intactfc.com

How Intact is supporting Canadians prepare for a changing climate:

Through its partnership with the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, Intact has released easy-to-follow infographics and simple maintenance steps explaining how Canadians can help protect their communities against extreme weather, including wildfire and floods.

The Intact Centre, in partnership with FireSmart Alberta, has recently launched a new FireSmart™ Scorecard to help Alberta communities assess and strengthen their wildfire readiness. This tool could be customized to help communities across the country protect people, homes and infrastructure from wildfire risk.

At no additional cost, Intact offers eligible customers in Alberta and British Columbia a wildfire prevention service. When communities are threatened by active wildfires the team is deployed to help protect homes including by removing combustible materials around properties, setting up temporary sprinkler systems, and covering exterior vents and closing exterior doors, windows and garage doors.

and a wildfire prevention service. When communities are threatened by active wildfires the team is deployed to help protect homes including by removing combustible materials around properties, setting up temporary sprinkler systems, and covering exterior vents and closing exterior doors, windows and garage doors. Through its acquisition of Jiffy, Canada's no. 1 home maintenance app, Intact connects homeowners with skilled professionals that provide services which can help reduce the risks of extreme weather events, such as cleaning eavestroughs, sump pump installations, and roof repairs. The Jiffy app is available in the Greater Toronto Area , Ottawa , Calgary and recently expanded to Edmonton and Vancouver .

