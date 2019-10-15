One million school-aged students to cast ballots for federal election candidates

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Young Canadians are engaging in debate and discussion about the future of our country, researching the party platforms, consuming news, evaluating the leaders, and posing questions to their local candidates.

Even though they are under the voting age, more than 1 million elementary and secondary students will have an opportunity to vote for the official candidates running in the 2019 federal election from October 15 to 18.

Student Vote Canada 2019 will be the largest student parallel election held in Canada, and as far as we know, it will be the biggest in the world.

More than 9,500 schools have registered to participate, representing all 338 ridings. It is a remarkable effort being led by as many as 25,000 teachers, from Masset, British Columbia to Mary's Harbour in Newfoundland and Labrador, and everywhere in between.

"We sincerely thank the teachers who are making the time to engage their students in the democratic process with the Student Vote program. It is a privilege for CIVIX to support their efforts," said Taylor Gunn, President of CIVIX.

"We are proud to support Student Vote Canada 2019 to allow students to gain the knowledge, understanding, interest, and skills they need to participate in democracy," said Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer of Canada.

During National Student Vote Week, students will take on the roles of election workers setting up polling stations, supervising voting and counting the ballots.

The Student Vote results are tabulated by riding and released publicly following the close of polls on October 21.

A map of participating schools is available here.

BACKGROUND:

Student Vote is a program of CIVIX. Student Vote Canada 2019 is made possible by Elections Canada.

CIVIX is a non-partisan registered Canadian charity dedicated to strengthening democracy through citizenship education among school-aged youth.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

RELATED LINKS:

http://studentvote.ca/canada/

https://voteetudiant.ca/canada/

SOURCE CIVIX

For further information: To capture Student Vote in your local schools and speak to students about the election, please contact: For English inquiries, Dan Allan at dan@civix.ca or 1-866-488-8775; For French inquiries, Frédérique Dombrowski at frederique@civix.ca or 1-866-488-8775.

Related Links

civix.ca

