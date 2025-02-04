Uniting Canada's brightest scientific minds, the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network is a national movement committed to finishing Terry's fight against cancer

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - In 1980, Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope united Canadians in a country-wide movement to end cancer. Forty-five years later, Terry Fox Foundation and Terry Fox Research Institute are uniting Canada's top minds in cancer research to help end cancer as we know it through the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network (MOHCCN). This innovative network marks a new era for cancer research, that is reflected today in the new joint brand platform called 'Finish It.'

This first-of-its-kind brand platform for Terry Fox Foundation and Terry Fox Research Institute unveils a dynamic new brand voice and reflects the ambitious goal to finish Terry's fight against cancer. The platform launches on World Cancer Day with a powerful short film, featuring a never-before-heard version of the song 'Courage' by The Tragically Hip. The film leverages state-of-the-art special effects technology to replicate archival footage of Terry Fox on his Marathon of Hope in 1980 and features hundreds of volunteers and supporters to symbolize how Canadians continue to come together to realize Terry's dream of a world without cancer.

"Terry Fox continues to be a beacon of hope and unity for Canadians everywhere and we are deeply moved to be a part of this special project," says The Tragically Hip. "The resilience we've seen from our loved ones impacted by cancer, especially our brother Gord, inspired us to get involved to help bring an end to cancer and help continue the work that Terry started 45 years ago."

For the first time at this scale in Canada, the MOHCCN unites patients, clinicians, researchers and donors from over 100 research and funding institutions across Canada for the benefit of all cancer patients. This unprecedented collaboration is driving research and innovation, helping position Canada as a global leader in precision oncology and bringing us closer to the day when every cancer patient receives personalized treatment to match their particular cancer and genomic make-up, improving outcomes and quality of life.

"By bringing together the leading Canadian cancer centres country-wide to generate high quality data and knowledge, we're able to advance cancer research and treatment like never before," says Dr. Jim Woodgett, President and Scientific Director of Terry Fox Research Institute. "Harnessing the power of new technologies – including machine learning and developments in molecular imaging and genomic sequencing technologies – the MOHCCN can now create and study large amounts of data to positively impact patients based on their specific cancers."

The Finish It film conveys how this network is only made possible by Canadians' inherent belief in the power of what we can achieve when we work together and includes representation from all provinces across Canada. Research powered through the MOHCCN seeks to improve survival rates and quality of life for all cancer patients in Canada and is already starting to benefit a growing number of patients.

"Forty-five years ago, my Uncle Terry's relentless courage and determination united Canada and it's that same bold vision that is the driving force behind the MOHCCN," says Kirsten Fox, Terry's eldest niece and Director of Community Development for BC & Yukon at Terry Fox Foundation. "While the goal to achieve my Uncle Terry's dream of a world without cancer is an audacious one, the path is clear and through this national network we can finish what Uncle Terry set out to accomplish."

This is Canada's chance to lead the world in personalized cancer medicine. Together, we can finish Terry's mission to bring an end to cancer as we know it and create a future where no one fears cancer. To help us Finish It and learn how you can make a difference, visit terryfox.org.

Additional Quotes:

"Through the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network, we have the way forward to finish Terry's fight against cancer – a confidence reflected in our new brand platform. The ability for us to scale shareable data will be a game changer for cancer research and provide dramatically different outcomes for Canadian patients." - Michael Mazza, Executive Director, Terry Fox Foundation

"Finish It marks a revolutionary shift in the brand tone of one of Canada's most iconic charitable organizations. Our new brand platform harnesses the same bold and courageous commitment to finishing cancer that Terry demonstrated on his Marathon of Hope." - Denise Dias, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Terry Fox Foundation

"Through TFRI's MOHCCN, we are entering a new era of cancer research in Canada. This brand platform reflects our confidence in precision oncology being the way forward to finish Terry's mission and bring an end to cancer as we know it." - Kelly Curwin, Chief Communications Officer, Terry Fox Research Institute

About The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network

The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network is a bold collaboration inspired by Terry Fox that aims to improve outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients across Canada through the acceleration of precision medicine for cancer. Led by Terry Fox Research Institute and Terry Fox Foundation and made possible with support from the Government of Canada and partner institutions across the country, the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network is beginning to transform cancer research and treatment by uniting Canadians under a single vision, "The Roadmap to Cure Cancer." Today, the Network includes over 800 researchers, clinicians, and patients and over 40 member institutions, including academic and healthcare institutions from all 10 Canadian provinces. www.marathonofhopecancercentres.ca

About The Terry Fox Research Institute

Established in 2007, the Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI) invests in world-class, collaborative cancer research teams and partnerships. Together with its research and funding partners, TFRI aims to transform cancer research in Canada by uniting leading cancer research and treatment organizations from coast to coast and empowering them under the framework of the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network. TFRI's investment portfolio also includes leadership of the new Digital Health and Discovery Platform and its flagship research grant programs, which have been funded for more than four decades through an international competitive review process ensuring funds are awarded to Canada's top cancer researchers, driving discoveries that improve and save the lives of cancer patients. www.tfri.ca

About The Terry Fox Foundation

Terry Fox Foundation honours the vision and spirit of an iconic Canadian while raising critical funds for cancer research. As a leading national charitable organization, Terry Fox Foundation plays a vital role in building community, engaging more than 20,000 passionate volunteers and 3.5 million students in nearly 10,000 annual fundraising events across the country. www.terryfox.org

People around the world of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities have been inspired by Terry's enduring legacy. Through the generous support of our donors, partners, and volunteers, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $900 million and funded 1,300 innovative cancer research projects, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians. Visit terryfox.org for more information and to learn how you can help take Terry's Marathon of Hope across the finish line.

About The Tragically Hip

The Tragically Hip has been at the heart of the Canadian musical zeitgeist, evoking a strong emotional connection between their music and their fans that remains unrivalled. A five-piece group of friends including Rob Baker (guitar), the late Gord Downie (vocals, guitar), Johnny Fay (drums), Paul Langlois (guitar) and Gord Sinclair (bass), who grew up in Kingston, Ontario, The Tragically Hip have achieved both mass popularity with more than 12 million albums in Canada and over 2 million sold in the U.S, as well as peer recognition through 17 Juno Awards – picking up the distinguished Humanitarian Award in 2021 at the 50th annual JUNO Awards, which recognizes Canadian artists or industry leaders whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada and beyond. In 2024, the band celebrated their 40th anniversary with the release of a four-part documentary series, The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal on Prime Video. Through their career the band became a cultural touchstone in Canada, who despite their accolades and numerous recognitions, will always be proudest of the humanitarian work they have done over the years through numerous charitable organizations and causes.

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation

MEDIA CONTACTS: Denise Dias, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Terry Fox Foundation, [email protected], 416-988-0747; Kelly Curwin, Chief Communications Officer, Terry Fox Research Institute, [email protected], 778-237-8158