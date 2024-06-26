ESPANOLA, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Town of Espanola will purchase a specialized transit van to help seniors get around the LaCloche Foothills region.

Announced by MP Marc G. Serré and Mayor Douglas Gervais, this project has a combined investment of $123,425 from the federal government, the Government of Ontario, and the municipalities of Espanola, Baldwin, Sables-Spanish Rivers, and Nairn & Hyman.

Quotes

"This public transit investment will boost access to essential health and social services in the municipalities of Espanola, Baldwin, Sables-Spanish Rivers, and Nairn & Hyman by ensuring community members have a safe and reliable means to get to and from appointments and services."

Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Ensuring seniors have access to safe and reliable transportation is crucial for their well-being and independence, so they can age in the community with dignity. Our government is proud to support local initiatives like this, which will help seniors reach important appointments, community activities, and other essential services."

Ric Bresee, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"This project is a long-time coming and the Town of Espanola is very pleased to be partnering with not only the provincial and the federal governments to make this service a reality, but also our three municipal partners: the Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers, the Township of Baldwin and the Township of Nairn and Hyman. This critically important service is an important step toward making services more accessible for seniors in the LaCloche Foothills region."

Douglas Gervais, Mayor of Espanola, Ontario

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $49,370 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is investing $41,138 . The Town of Espanola , Township of Baldwin , Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers, and Township of Nairn & Hyman are contributing a combined $32,917 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing . The , Township of , Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers, and Township of Nairn & Hyman are contributing a combined . The PTIS stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Including today's announcement, over 270 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Ontario , with a total federal contribution of nearly $5.5 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of nearly . The Ontario government is investing historic amounts in municipalities to expand public transit, including $7.3 billion in provincial funding through the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

government is investing historic amounts in municipalities to expand public transit, including in provincial funding through the federal Investing in Infrastructure Program. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. In 2021, the government announced $3 billion a year, starting in 2026, towards permanent and predictable public transit funding.

a year, starting in 2026, towards permanent and predictable public transit funding. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

