KINGSVILLE, ON, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Town of Kingsville has installed a multi-use pathway to improve the safety, accessibility, and connectivity of the route. The improvements were made possible by an investment of over $1 million from the federal government through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

Through this investment, 3.65 km of new multi-use pathway has been completed, including the installation of safety curbs and new lighting on Road 2 East in Kingsville. The pathway is providing safer access to the local active transportation network and greater connectivity by linking Ruthven to the downtown core of Kingsville.

This investment is part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living and building resilient communities, making a better-connected Canada.

Quotes

"Increasing access to active transit routes is an investment that bolsters sustainable transportation options. This project in Kingsville demonstrates the ongoing effort from the federal government to build safe, accessible, and healthy communities."

Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Kingsville, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The construction of the multi-use pathway on Road 2 has not only enhanced the safety and accessibility of our town, but has also provided more active transportation and exercise opportunities for the overall well-being of our residents.

This project aligned perfectly with our Kingsville 2040 Strategic Plan Priority number three: Happy Healthy Residents. We thank the federal government for their generous investment in our community."

Dennis Rogers, Mayor of Kingsville

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,064,773 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating employment opportunities, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Beginning in 2026-27, the new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF will support transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities (HICC) is currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

