On the path towards a more accessible Canada with the creation of the Council of Federal Accessibility Agencies

Today, the organizations responsible for enforcing the Accessible Canada Act announce the establishment of the Council of Federal Accessibility Agencies.

The Accessible Canada Act, which became law on June 21, 2019, requires the member organizations of the Council to work collaboratively to refer federal accessibility complaints to the right organization and to foster complementary policies and practices.

The Council is made up of:

the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Transportation Agency;

the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission;

the Chair of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal;

the Chair of the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board; and

the Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, serving as Chair. The Council will also include the Accessibility Commissioner upon their appointment.

The Council is taking steps to engage stakeholders, including persons with lived-experience, to ensure that the voices of persons with disabilities inform the Council's work.

"Accessibility is a fundamental human right. We are all committed to ensuring that this right is realized in practice across Canada, through clarity of purpose and concrete action. Working together, our five organizations will ensure that regardless of where a person brings their complaint, they will quickly and easily find their way to the right organization. This is about putting people first."

