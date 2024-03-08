Organon Canada launches 'HER Professional Journey' to support female employees to navigate their career paths, and announces a new commitment to funding menopause-related education

KIRKLAND, QC, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - On International Women's Day, Organon Canada, a subsidiary of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women's health, launches HER Professional Journey and is encouraging businesses in Canada to Invest in HER and address the unique health experiences that women face, including in the workplace, so that women can feel supported and empowered at every stage of their career.

HER Professional Journey is specifically designed to cultivate a workplace that supports women's career progression which can often be impacted by life events, such as menstruation, family planning, pregnancy loss, fertility, maternity and menopause.

The unique set of barriers that women face

Women continue to face a unique set of barriers in the workplace due to life events that may limit their progression, curb their potential and even cause some to leave the workforce entirely.i,ii Statistics from the Menopause Foundation of Canada estimate that one in ten women may drop out of the workforce due to unmanaged menopause related symptoms.i Furthermore, a 2022 survey of more than 2,200 Albertan women, highlighted that 50-90% of women with endometriosis, painful periods, pelvic floor issues, perimenopause and menopause, reported significant work and career impact.iii

Organon Canada believes organizations have an important role to play in addressing these issues head-on and foster a future where women are empowered to make career decisions that are best for them, while supporting all employees to reach their full potential. This International Women's Day, the company is excited to announce the launch of HER Professional Journey, an initiative designed to overcome these challenges while empowering all employees to navigate their career paths confidently.

"At Organon Canada, we work to create a healthier future for women and their families," said Michael Casia, President and Managing Director at Organon Canada. "We believe it's crucial for our organization to proactively address barriers related to the unique health experiences that women face that may hinder their career advancement, while also providing the foundation for them to advocate for their personal and professional development. With the launch of HER Professional Journey, and our ongoing commitment to International Women's Day, we are encouraging other organizations to Invest in HER and create a brighter present and future for working women."

"This program goes beyond internal resources and represents a transformative shift in most company's corporate cultures. All of our employees, including men, are critical to the success of this program, as it's the collective effort that will truly make the difference." says Amy Cairns, Vice President, Women's Health and Established Brands. "HER Professional Journey is a concrete action of Organon Canada to act as a proactive advocate to support women, and we are hoping to make it an industry standard."

Organon Canada believes that not only is investing in women's careers the right thing to do, but also that keeping women in the workplace is good for business. A 2018 study from the World Bank estimated that eliminating gender inequality in the workplace would add $160.2 trillion to the global economy.iv Furthermore, organizations with more balanced representation have been shown to be more profitable, productive and innovative - with companies in the top quartile for gender diversity being 39% more likely to financially outperform its peers and competitors.ii

Organon Canada is also continuing to invest in a range of programs and grants that increase awareness of women's health to help close persistent care gaps in Canada. To support this work, the company is establishing new dedicated funding for unrestricted and independent grants that will focus on menopause education for healthcare professionals in Canada. More information will be announced at a later date about this educational program.

Organon Canada is encouraging other organizations to join in the movement and Invest In HER, so that women are supported throughout their career journeys. Visit https://www.organon.com/canada-en/her-professional-journey/ to find out more about our program and initiatives.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women's health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon's existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women's health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Paul Sissons

[email protected]



_______________________________________

i Menopause Foundation of Canada, A Playbook for Employers, https://menopausefoundationcanada.ca/pdf_files/Menopause_Inclusive_Playbook_EN.pdf

ii McKinsey, Diversity Matters Even More: The case for holistic impact, 2023, https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/diversity-and-inclusion/diversity-matters-even-more-the-case-for-holistic-impact

iii Alberta Women's Health Foundation, Surveying the Silence, https://www.albertawomenshealthfoundation.org/public/download/files/224896

iv World Bank, The cost of gender inequality, Unrealized potential: The high Cost of Gender Inequality In Earnings, 2018, World Bank Document

SOURCE Organon Canada Inc.