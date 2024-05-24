OMNI Producers warn Diversity on Community Television will vanish if Government continues ignoring the sector

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - OMNI's ethnic community television independent producers have launched the 'This Show is Made with Zero Support from the Government' campaign. Last week, tens of third-language television programs began airing public service announcements urging the government to immediately open doors to funding in order to save independent ethnic community television in Canada.

"Politicians and government like to talk about diversity, but the shocking paradox is that in a country as diverse as Canada, programs like ours receive absolutely no government support, unlike large broadcasters or independent producers of television content in English and French," said Kiu Rezvanifar, President of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association and producer of two shows targeting the Iranian community.

"One in three Canadians report being ethnic Canadians, and one in four Canadians speak a language at home other than French or English. Support and consideration for ethnic independent production, producers, and this ethnic media sector must be commensurate with Canada's multilingual, multicultural population. The systemic marginalization and lack of support for this ethnic media sector contradict the official policy of multiculturalism, which is cemented in legislation and our constitution, and is contrary to the spirit and reality of Canadian diversity," states Madeline Ziniak, C.M., O.Ont., Chair of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association.

"The situation is extremely frustrating. Many of our shows are on the edge of closing down. In the past six months, we have been talking to the Department of Canadian Heritage and other government officials about the urgency of the situation, but these conversations have not resulted in any traction," said Igor Malakhov, producer and editorial director of TV Vestnik.ca (a weekly show in Russian).

The producers emphasize that revenues generated from advertisements are insufficient to maintain quality coverage of topics significant to their communities. Organizers of the 'This Show is Made with Zero Support from the Government' campaign say it was launched out of frustration with government inaction.

"After banging on the doors of government officials about the fate of ethnic community television in Canada without much result for many years now, I cannot hear any more statements about how supportive the government is of diversity in every sector. Currently, these are only words for independent ethnic community television, and I hope our campaign will help the government understand that they can do much better on that front," added Igor Malakhov.

"We are urging the government to recognize the crucial role independent ethnic community television producers play in maintaining cultural diversity and providing a voice for underrepresented communities. Without immediate and meaningful support, the rich tapestry of ethnic media in Canada is at risk of unraveling" said Kiu Rezvanifar.

Interesting Facts about Diversity in the Canadian Television sector:

In the fiscal year 2023-2024, the Canada Media Fund allocated $336 million to support Canada's television and digital media industry. However, less than 0.0128% of these funds ( $4.3 million ) were allocated to the 'Diverse Languages' program, benefiting only seven companies nationwide.

to support television and digital media industry. However, less than 0.0128% of these funds ( ) were allocated to the 'Diverse Languages' program, benefiting only seven companies nationwide. Bill C-11 unequivocally mandates the government to uphold and bolster the production and broadcasting of content in a multitude of languages, reflecting the diverse ethnocultural composition of Canadian society

Many third-language independent producers at OMNI have been presenting their shows for 20-30 years. This programming is often targeted at small, underserved communities whose language of comfort is neither English nor French, helping to break down systemic barriers by providing critical access to news and information in a multitude of languages.

Links to campaign spots:

Spot A: https://youtu.be/lJ4fzII_og4

Spot B: https://youtu.be/PVW6om163lw?si=oMKEHEsZ0Tiw-SPX

SOURCE Canadian Ethnic Media Association

For further information: Kiu Rezvanifar, President, the Canadian Ethnic Media Association (CEMA), Executive Producer of Iran Zameen and Pasargad Today (OMNI): [email protected]; Igor Malakhov, Editorial Director, The Russian Herald of Toronto, TV vestnik.ca, (OMNI): [email protected]