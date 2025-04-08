Olympus Canada Announces Expansion of Exclusive Distribution Agreement with EndoClot Plus, Inc.

The expanded partnership further strengthens Olympus' global leadership in hemostasis and EMR and ESD procedures

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI) announced today the expansion of Olympus' commercial partnership with EndoClot® Plus, Inc. (EPI) to include distribution of EndoClot Adhesive to Canada. This agreement follows a successful commercialization of the EndoClot portfolio in the United States and in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

EndoClot Adhesive is a single-use medical device used to seal lesions, consisting of Adhesive Hemostatic Polymer (AHP) and an applicator to deliver the synthetic polymer to a lesion within the gastrointestinal tract. AHP is a durable hemostatic polymer and is resistant to acids and bases in the GI tract.

Since it is a durable adhesive, it is recommended to be used only at the end of a procedure to stop and control oozing bleeding, prevent re-bleeding and protect the wound from irritation by acids and bases.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with EndoClot Plus, Inc. The addition of their solutions advances our efforts to provide physicians with a full GI portfolio for advanced therapeutic procedures," said Mike Lauzon, OCI Medical Business Unit Vice President. "Providing therapeutic solutions for endoscopic resection and associated bleeding management are among Olympus' core competencies. By contributing to safe treatment in GI procedures, we aim to improve patient outcomes and work to elevate the standard or care."

EPI technologies complement Olympus' GI endoscopy portfolio and the company's overall MedTech strategy by supporting endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) and endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) procedures for the endoscopic removal of polyps, adenomas, early-stage cancers and other GI mucosal lesions.

"During EMR and ESD, it's essential to be able to identify the bleed and treat it at the same time," said Dr. Robert Bechara, gastroenterologist and associate professor with the Queen's University Department of Medicine. "In addition, anything we can do to protect EMR and ESD resection sites and reduce the risk of post-procedural bleeding is key in helping us ensure definitive hemostasis during the recovery period."

"We are very excited to expand our global partnership with Olympus," said Stephen Heniges, President, EPI. "With Olympus' support in the U.S., EMEA, and now in Canada, we expect that more healthcare providers and their patients will be able to benefit from our solutions."

About Olympus Canada

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease. Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI) – a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas – manages the company's operations and workforce throughout Canada in roles such as sales, marketing, service, and support functions. Based in Richmond Hill, ON, OCI is committed to developing our employees and supporting our local communities. For more information, visit olympuscanada.com.

About EPI

EPI is a privately held medical device company, creating innovative biomaterial therapeutic solutions for GI Endoscopy. The company is based in Santa Clara, Calif., and has operations in Suzhou, China.

