Leadership Training, Core Values Impact Work of Olympus Canada Employees

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Olympus announced today that Olympus Canada Inc. has earned Greater Toronto's Top Employers honors for the ninth consecutive year. The Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

When she joined Olympus Canada as a surgical and ENT sales representative, Marie-Christine Asselin said she benefited greatly from her predecessor who moved into a new position within Olympus and later from Olympus' North American Emerging Leaders Program. The program is designed to develop sales leadership talent within the organization, breaking from the traditional peer-to-leader promotions pathway and developing a new pool of talent that will help further Olympus' MedTech mission.

"I've had the opportunity to work with people who have deep experience in the company," Asselin said. "There is a strong collaborative culture that helped me to learn quickly, which has a positive impact on my work."

Kevin Treuer, Manager, Distribution Centre Operations, applauded the development and training opportunities that provide employees exposure to Olympus' various business units and the opportunity to develop leadership roles.

Treuer said Olympus' core values apply not only to patients and customers but employees and serve as a unifying objective.

"Each team develops a charter to show how they will uphold the core values of patient focus, innovation, impact, empathy and integrity," he said. "It gives us a common purpose, and we pull together."

Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria: (1) physical workplace; (2) work atmosphere and social; (3) health, financial and family benefits; (4) vacation and time-off; (5) employee communications; (6) performance management; (7) training and skills development; and (8) community involvement.

Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which companies offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. Olympus employee benefits considered for the award include:

Work-from-home option for some employees

$1,500 mental health practitioner benefit

mental health practitioner benefit 100% adoption leave top-up pay

$5,250 maximum unrelated tuition subsidies

maximum unrelated tuition subsidies $2,000 (max) matching charitable donation per employee

(max) matching charitable donation per employee Two days paid volunteer time.

To learn more about Olympus Canada, please visit olympuscanada.com .

About Olympus Canada

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease. Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI)--a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas--manages the Company's operations and workforce throughout Canada in roles such as sales, marketing, service, and support functions. Based in Richmond Hill, ON, OCI is committed to developing our employees and supporting our local communities. For more information, visit olympuscanada.com .

