The Largest Game of Human Foosball Will Kick Off New Growth for the Beautiful Game in Ontario

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - As an Official Toronto World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is making the celebration one for the record books and giving back to the soccer community while doing it. This May, OLG will officially attempt a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Largest Game of Human Foosball.

When: Saturday, May 23, 2026, Opening Ceremonies begin at 10 a.m.

Where: Humber Polytechnic Lakeshore Campus West, 19 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Drive, Etobicoke, ON

Members of the public are invited to watch the record-setting attempt, which will be held during Doors Open Toronto.

Human foosball is just what it sounds like: a life-sized version of the classic table game. Players must hold onto the bar in front of them while kicking the ball to teammates as they try to score on the opponent's net. To set the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, 250 participants will face off in a custom-built 150'x68' arena. An adjudicator from Guinness World Records will be in attendance to confirm the achievement.

"This summer, we'll be welcoming fans from around the world to experience the very best of soccer here in Ontario," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt is the perfect way to kick off the excitement and show the world just how passionate Ontarians are about the beautiful game."

"Soccer is about teamwork, energy and shared experience, and a human foosball world-record attempt brings those elements to life in a fun and unforgettable way," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. "As the province prepares to welcome the world, events like this help build excitement for the tournament and showcase Ontario's passion for the game."

The event also celebrates OLG's partnerships with the City of Toronto's Soccer for All Legacy program and Ontario Soccer to help grow and support local soccer in communities across the province. Thanks to OLG players, these organizations will be able to create more opportunities for people to play, learn and connect through sport, including training grassroots coaches and match officials to serve the growing passion for soccer across the province.

"Giving back to Ontario is at the heart of everything we do, and that's all thanks to our players," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of OLG. "We know that soccer can have such a positive impact on our communities, so we're incredibly grateful to our players for helping build a brighter future for the beautiful game in our province."

As an Official Toronto World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter, OLG will also be bringing unforgettable experiences to FIFA Fan Festival™ Toronto at the Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway on select dates between June 11 and July 19, 2026.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $64 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

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