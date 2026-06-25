OLG SELECTS INTRALOT CANADA LTD. TO POWER THE FUTURE OF LOTTERY TECHNOLOGY

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - OLG is taking the next step in delivering a modernized lottery technology system that will strengthen its ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for Ontario.

Following a competitive procurement process, OLG has selected Intralot Canada Ltd., the Canadian subsidiary of Bally's Intralot Group, as its new lottery technology solution provider. The vendor plans to expand its team to support implementation and ongoing operations alongside OLG in Sault Ste. Marie and Toronto.

The new lottery technology solution will update OLG's current core systems and position the organization to capitalize on emerging technologies and enhance player experience.

Once fully implemented, the benefits will include faster time-to-market and new, exciting ways to play the lottery, allowing OLG to keep pace with evolving customer expectations in the ever-changing Ontario gaming market.

"We're excited to work together to bring customers even more engaging lottery experiences, with offerings designed to better meet their needs and add more enjoyment to every play," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of OLG. "This investment will position us for future growth, modernize legacy systems, and strengthen our ability to give back to the people and communities of Ontario."

"OLG is a leader in the lottery sector, and this agreement reflects the strength of Bally's Intralot's global lottery expertise and advanced technology capabilities," said Robeson Reeves, CEO of Bally's Intralot Group. "Our platforms are built to handle the complexity, scale and security demands of modern lottery operations, backed by decades of hands-on experience running mission-critical lottery systems across global markets. As the industry continues to evolve, we are committed to giving OLG the tools, data intelligence and technical foundation it needs to lead. We are proud to support OLG's next chapter as it continues to deliver value across Ontario."

The new lottery technology solution is expected to be in place by 2029.

About OLG

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $64 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

About Intralot Canada Ltd

Intralot Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Bally's Intralot Group, a leading iGaming and lottery solutions provider listed on the Euronext Athens, aiming to drive strategic growth and global competitiveness across the globe. Combining Bally's proven digital B2C expertise with INTRALOT's longstanding leadership in regulated lottery gaming, Bally's Intralot forms a uniquely positioned, independent global champion across online gaming, lottery, iLottery, and sports betting.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

Follow on Twitter @OLG_ca

Find us on Facebook/Instagram @OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on.

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Disponible en français

SOURCE OLG

OLG MEDIA RELATIONS, 1-888-946-6716, Bally's Intralot Group, Press Office | Phone +30 210 615 6000 | email [email protected]