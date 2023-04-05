TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has released a Request for Pre-Qualification (RFPQ) for the Windsor casino, which is currently Caesars Windsor. This is the first stage in a procurement process to select a service provider to handle the day-to-day gaming operations at the site.

"OLG is advancing plans that will support the long-term vibrancy and excitement of the casino experience in Ontario," said Duncan Hannay, OLG's President and CEO. "Releasing the RFPQ for the Windsor casino is the first step in selecting a highly qualified service provider that will ensure the long-term competitiveness of the site while continuing to generate economic benefits for the local community and for Ontario."

The RFPQ process will enable OLG to prequalify potential proponents based on their previous experience operating a large gaming resort. Those that prequalify will proceed to the Request for Proposal (RFP) phase of the procurement. During the RFP phase, prequalified proponents will receive documents that outline the opportunity in Windsor and the information required to submit a detailed proposal. The RFPQ process will close on May 25, 2023.

The Windsor Casino is currently operated by Caesars Windsor Entertainment Limited. The procurement process, which the current operator can participate in if it chooses, will ensure a service provider is in place when the current operating agreement ends.

While the winning proponent will handle the day-to-day gaming operations of the Windsor casino, OLG will continue to conduct and manage gaming in Windsor.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

