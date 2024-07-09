OLG RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF CANADA'S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR DIVERSITY FOR A SECOND YEAR

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is thrilled to once again be selected for Forbes' list of Canada's Best Employers for Diversity for 2024.

"OLG values, fosters and reflects Equity, Diversity and Inclusion as essential elements of our culture and we're committed to creating a space where employees can be themselves and use their perspectives and skills to benefit the people and the Province of Ontario," said Duncan Hannay, OLG's President and CEO. "We are honoured to again earn a place on Forbes' prestigious list and we're humbled to know that so many of our employees see OLG as a workplace that encourages and celebrates diversity."

This is the second year in a row OLG was listed on Canada's Best Employers for Diversity List, placing 69th out of 200 companies this year.

"This latest recognition clearly demonstrates that we are making progress on our commitment to build a culture of inclusion where employees are valued and celebrated for who they are," said Esther Zdolec, OLG's Senior Vice President of People and Culture. "Our strength is in our collective differences and together we are more creative, innovative and inclusive."

Forbes and Statista Inc. selected Canada's Best Employers for Diversity 2024 through an independent survey involving a sample of approximately 40,000 professionals across all industry sectors. Companies eligible for evaluation employed at least 500 people within Canada. The evaluation was based on employee and public recommendations, as well as diversity key performance indicators.

In January 2022, 2023, and 2024, OLG was also selected for Forbes' list of Canada's Best Employers.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $59 billion for the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

