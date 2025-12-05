Faye Dance Surprises "Welcome to Wintario" Contest Winner

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - OLG has delivered another winning moment, and this one comes with a million-dollar surprise! Helena Fedora of Kingston is Ontario’s newest millionaire taking home the grand prize in OLG’s free-to-enter 50th anniversary Welcome to Wintario Contest. This unique contest was launched to say thank you to players across Ontario for 50 years of play, wins and giving back.

Since 1975, OLG has delivered more than $59 billion in lottery prizes. And with 100 per cent of OLG's profits reinvested back into Ontario, OLG has contributed approximately $62 billion to support communities across the province in the last five decades – a legacy made possible by its players.

OLG marked its milestone anniversary with a province-wide celebration that turned Ontario into WINTARIO, honouring Ontario's first ever lottery and featuring Ottawa-born actor Jay Baruchel, Pickering actor Jonathan Langdon, and the iconic Faye Dance – the original host of the WINTARIO live broadcast.

Capturing the spirit of WINTARIO's live draws, Helena, the winner of the Welcome to Wintario Contest, learned of her $1 million win through a surprise phone call from Faye Dance.

"This surprise feels amazing, astonishing! I'm overjoyed," said Helena. "I just won a million dollars – I never thought I would say those words," she excitedly shared. "I am so grateful. This is going to make so many changes in my life and for my family."

You can check out Helena's surprise call and her exciting winning moments, please see the link below:

Winners Celebration Video and Photos:

https://f.io/1Z7mdFGj

(Link good for 30 days – no password needed)

Link contains:

File 1 – Media Edit of Surprise Call with Faye Dance and Winner Celebration:

Broadcast-ready version

Web-ready version

File 2 – Surprise Call with Faye Dance (16x9 and 4x5)

File 3 – Winner Celebration (16x9 and 4x5)

File 4 – Winner Photos

The Welcome to Wintario Contest gave Ontarians a free chance to win a $1 million grand prize or one of 50 prizes of $1,000. The contest kicked off in August with a fun twist: a scannable QR code jacket worn by Jay Baruchel which offered players a unique way to enter.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the grand prize winner of our Welcome to Wintario Contest. This contest was a meaningful way to thank Ontarians for being part of our journey and reflects the energy and excitement OLG has brought to Ontarians for over 50 years," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of OLG. "Over the past several months, Ontarians joined in the celebrations helping us deliver even more wins to people and communities across the province truly showing how every play with OLG is a winning one for Ontario."

From rolling out 50th themed products and contests to visiting community events around Ontario, Welcome to Wintario built on OLG's legacy of winning and giving back by distributing more than $1 million to support local charities and creating thousands of winners during the anniversary celebrations.

Learn more about how OLG celebrated its 50th anniversary by visiting www.olg.ca/Wintario.

Celebrating 50 years of wins and giving back! OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $62 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

