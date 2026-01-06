Joins Ontario Athletes in Saying Thank You to Lottery Players for Their Longstanding Support

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Momentum is building towards the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is ready to cheer on Ontario athletes as the Official Ontario Lottery Partner of Team Canada. Starting today, Ontarians can join the excitement with OLG's new limited-time TEAM CANADA QUEST FOR GOLD INSTANT ticket, which offers a chance to win prizes of up to $250,000.

"In just a few weeks, we will be rallying behind Ontario's top athletes as they compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "By supporting the Olympic dreams of local athletes, OLG and Quest for Gold are fueling Team Canada's success, supporting communities at home and bringing our province and our country together. Our government joins all Ontarians in cheering on and celebrating Canadian Olympians and Paralympians!"

Since 2006, OLG and the Ontario government have worked together to support high-performance amateur athletes through the Quest for Gold program. Quest for Gold provides funding to help athletes cover costs, like travel and accommodation, so they can focus on performing their best. The program's success shows in the numbers – in the last four Olympic cycles over 90 per cent of Ontario medal winners had received Quest for Gold funding during their career.

"Ontario's Quest for Gold program plays a key role in helping our athletes compete at the highest level," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. "We are proud to have partners like OLG who stand with us to champion Ontario's high-performance athletes and elevate their journey as they prepare to represent our country at Milano Cortina."

"Giving back to Ontario and our communities is at the heart of what OLG's lottery business is all about and it's all thanks to our players," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of OLG. "Our lottery players have the unique opportunity to help support Ontario's amateur athletes, including so many who work to achieve Olympic and Paralympic dreams."

OLG collaborated with several Quest for Gold athletes for its "Sponsored By You" lottery campaign, including Natalie Spooner (women's ice hockey), Cynthia Appiah (bobsleigh), Liam Brearley (snowboard), Tyler McGregor (Para ice hockey), and Mac Marcoux, former Alpine Ski Paralympic medalist. Ontario ice dancing legends and five-time Olympic medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir also joined OLG to share how much Quest for Gold meant on their journey to greatness.

"Quest for Gold was an extraordinary help to us as we pursued excellence on the ice, and it is heartwarming to see that support extended to many other Ontario athletes chasing big dreams," said Tessa Virtue. "People often saw the performances and podiums, but of course the work happening behind the scenes was immense. Quest for Gold helped take some of the financial stress off our shoulders, clearing the path for us to prepare and perform at our best."

"I want to thank OLG lottery players for the many years of support – it really makes a big difference knowing you have people behind you, cheering you along," added Scott Moir. "As the next generation of athletes chase their dreams of competing on the world stage, I know programs like Quest for Gold will make a real difference in helping them continue moving forward."

Every $10 TEAM CANADA QUEST FOR GOLD INSTANT lottery ticket also includes an opportunity for OLG's players to go online to reveal if they have won a Bonus Game prize. Get your ticket at any of OLG's 10,000+ lottery retail locations across Ontario while quantities last. Visit www.olg.ca/TeamCanadaQuestForGold for game details.

OLG promotes safer gambling and empowers lottery players to make informed decisions at every step of their play. PlaySmart provides tools and information that help players stay in control and enjoy games on their terms.

Celebrating 50 years of wins and giving back! OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. OLG has been giving back to Ontario since 1975, generating approximately $62 billion for the people and the Province to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

Follow on X @OLG_ca

Find us on Facebook/Instagram @OLG.ca

PlaySmart.ca

With you every step of the play

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600

Disponible en français

Click here if you wish to unsubscribe from these emails.

SOURCE Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (Media Relations)

OLG MEDIA RELATIONS, 1-888-946-6716