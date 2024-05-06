TORONTO, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - OLG has made it easier to play the lottery with your friends, family and coworkers by introducing Group Play on OLG.ca and on the OLG app. Players can form online groups, purchase lottery tickets together and track prizes electronically.

With Group Play, collecting funds and distributing winnings is all done automatically – reducing the work so players can focus on the fun. The process is simple: sign up on OLG.ca, create a group and invite members to join. Once the team is set up, Captains can build Group Packs of tickets, and group members can choose to purchase the pack. Lottery products available include LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 649, ONTARIO 49, LOTTARIO and the option to add ENCORE.

If a Group wins under $1,000 per play, the system automatically splits the prize equally between the Group Members that participated in the Group Play. For larger prizes, winners follow the standard prize claim process. All members must register for an OLG account online, and players can be part of multiple Groups at the same time.

"Playing the lottery as a group is a longstanding tradition in Ontario. Now Group Play is available online, making it easier to manage and completely transparent when playing with your crew," says Andrew Darley, OLG's Vice President, iCasino & iLottery. "Group Play is one way OLG is adapting our products and services to meet the changing preferences of Ontarians. And as with all lottery group play options, whether online or in-store, it's always a great feeling to share the excitement of playing the lottery together."

Every play with OLG is a winning one because all profits are reinvested into communities across Ontario. As one of the largest non-tax revenue generators for the province, OLG delivered $2.5 billion back to Ontario in the last reported fiscal year, with the sale of lottery tickets making up almost half of that amount.

OLG promotes responsible gambling and is committed to helping players create and maintain smart play habits. PlaySmart, OLG's award-winning program, helps players enjoy games in a responsible way.

Visit OLG's Group Play web site for more information on Group Play.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $59 billion for the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

