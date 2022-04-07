OLG CONTINUES SUPPORT FOR ONTARIO LOTTERY RETAILERS

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is pleased to announce that it is extending its current "Support Local" initiative of returning all profits from the activation and sale of $3 INSTANT CROSSWORD and $3 INSTANT BINGO to our valued retailers. This initiative, designed to thank our valued lottery retail partners for their hard work, will now run until April 30, 2022.

"We want to thank Ontario's lottery retailers, many of whom are hard-working small business owners, for their exceptional service to Ontarians across the Province," said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. "The vibrant network of lottery retailers we have here in Ontario is a significant contributor to our economy, drives growth and supports local jobs that are needed now more than ever."

Approximately $6.6 million in additional commissions is expected to be paid to retailers throughout the duration of this incentive program. Should sales exceed projections, retailer commissions will further increase.

"In the last 12 months, we've been proud to run several unique Lottery Retailer Initiatives that have returned profits to our valued lottery retailers on the activation and sale of a variety of lottery products," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation. "Our lottery retail partners play a major role in helping us raise awareness and drive sales of lottery games, which in turn helps us generate revenue that benefits Ontarians and communities across Ontario."

"Lottery retailers play a key role in serving and attracting more lottery customers at thousands of points of sale throughout Ontario," said Dave Bryans, CEO of the Ontario Convenience Store Association. "The small businesses I represent welcome this incentive which will, in turn, help drive economic recovery and growth in communities province-wide."

In January 2021, OLG's "Support Local" initiative returned all profits to retailers on the sale of our INSTANT PLINKO game for a limited time period. Following the success of this initiative, OLG ran similar retailer commission incentive programs for such games as LIGHTNING LOTTO and INSTANT TOP UP. OLG will continue to explore other initiatives with the goal of driving higher retail sales, which would also result in greater commissions for our retailers.

OLG is proud to say that its standard blended retailer commission rate is the highest in Canada, providing record retailer commissions of more than $330 million last fiscal year, representing a 10 per cent increase since 2020. OLG's retailer commissions are paid to more than 5,300 retail owners, big and small, which contribute to job creation and local business development. In addition, 100 percent of OLG proceeds are reinvested into provincial priorities to improve the quality of life for all Ontarians.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

