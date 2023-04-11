TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation (OLG) and the Toronto Raptors are thrilled to support six local community organizations that are changing people's lives through basketball.

Inspired by the Toronto Raptors City Edition jersey, which celebrates the six boroughs of Toronto, OLG and the Toronto Raptors have been sharing the stories of these "Borough Ballers" to help further their missions. Each organization focuses on building positive, inclusive, and empowering spaces for their communities. Their inspirational stories can be watched at olg.ca/BOROUGHBALLERS.

From March 23 to April 6, enthusiastic basketball fans helped boost donations by playing the free Borough Ballers game through the Toronto Raptors App. Every time a fan played the game, OLG and the Raptors made a donation to the fan's chosen organization.

A total of $91,132.00 was presented to the community basketball organizations at the Toronto Raptors game on April 9.

"At OLG, we are inspired by people who are changing lives through sport, and are proud to team up with the Toronto Raptors to showcase and support these six remarkable organizations," says Maxine Chapman, VP Brand & Marketing Officer at OLG. "Thank you to everyone who played for their boroughs. You've shown that the love of basketball can have a positive impact beyond the court."

"We are grateful to Raptors fans for participating in the Borough Ballers program and helping raise funds for diverse non-profit organizations across the six boroughs of Toronto through the unifying lens of basketball," says Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at MLSE. "Through our partnership with OLG, we were proud to support the efforts of these six organizations and honour these groups on the court at half time during a Toronto Raptors game."

More information on each community basketball organization can be found here:

Etobicoke: Pound the Rock

North York: Grassroots Canada

East York: ONPARA

York: High5 Foundation

Old Toronto: Rainbow Hoops

Scarborough: Hoop Queens

At OLG, we play for Ontario. One hundred per cent of our profits are reinvested into the Province to help build strong communities and improve the quality of life for all Ontarians.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

