OLG and Pollard Banknote Sign Ten-Year Ticket Printing Contract

OLG's previous contract with Pollard resulted in the establishment of a ticket finishing plant in Sault Ste. Marie with a commitment of 100 full-time employees. Since then, Pollard has been able to hire nearly 20 additional employees in the Sault due to the productivity of the plant. This new agreement will see that complement increased to a total of 140 full-time employees, providing significant benefit to the local economy.

"OLG is pleased to be furthering our strong partnership with Pollard Banknote, securing the continuity and sustained growth and development of our INSTANT lottery business. For well over a decade we've worked together to find ways to deliver value for money for the people of Ontario while creating world class product for our players," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of OLG. "We're happy to be working with a partner like Pollard to create employment opportunities in this province. The new positions at the Sault Ste. Marie plant demonstrate our shared commitment to supporting economic recovery in the communities where we operate our businesses."

"Pollard Banknote is very proud of our long-standing partnership with OLG which has been productive and mutually beneficial. We have worked hard to help OLG increase sales and offer an expanding selection of innovative products and services to meet the players' evolving preferences," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "Additionally, we are thrilled that the leadership and hard work of our dedicated staff at our Sault Ste. Marie plant are being rewarded with this contract extension."

"I am so happy to highlight the collaboration between OLG and Pollard Banknote. As I always say, we work better when we work together," said Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie. "Partnerships like this are critical to our community's economic recovery and prosperity. Partnerships such as this are not only bringing more business into our community and growing our economy but are also providing significant employment to Sault Ste. Marie."

The services provided by Pollard Banknote have enabled OLG to nearly double the revenue of the INSTANT business since becoming its primary printer in 2007. Pollard also supplies innovative product solutions like OLG's QuickTicket, available in select retail locations across Ontario.

OLG's INSTANT lottery business, led by the popular BINGO, CROSSWORD and CASH FOR LIFE games as well as the exciting THE BIG/BIGGER SPIN products, achieved sales of $1.4 billion in Fiscal 2020.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

