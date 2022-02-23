TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is partnering with Black Talent Initiative (BTI) to help foster Black representation in the workplace and invest in the growth of Black professionals.

BTI is a volunteer-driven, social impact organization committed to delivering professional development, mentorship and community for Black talent seeking career advancement. Volunteers and partners across North America collaborate with BTI to create connections and career opportunities for Black talent through its community of established business professionals, resources and networks.

"We're thrilled to be joining BTI in its mission to provide Black talent seeking career advancement with the professional development, mentorship, and community that creates career opportunities and inspires equitable, anti-racist workplaces of today and tomorrow," said Tyjondah Kerr, OLG's Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. "At OLG, we celebrate our differences and know that our unique perspectives, backgrounds and orientations are what make OLG a great place to work. Through our partnership with BTI, we will further our commitment to create an environment where current and future Black OLGers can excel".

Through the partnership, OLG will post job opportunities on BTI's network, creating a talent pipeline for OLG — and OLG leaders will work with BTI to provide opportunities for mentoring and networking with Black professionals. In addition, OLG and BTI will work together to develop learning opportunities that benefit both OLG employees and BTI talent.

"In our province's history, few organizations can match the contribution that OLG has made to our communities," said Mark Harrison, Founder, Black Talent Initiative. "Their focus on improving economic benefits for people is a perfect alignment with the outcomes the Black Talent Initiative is pursuing in earnest. I am honoured they are joining our movement."

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

