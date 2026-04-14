Museum-quality Canadian and international artworks will be presented at Heffel's spring auction on May 21 in its Yorkville saleroom in Toronto, with global participation through its Digital Saleroom

Highlighted by a 17th-century portrait from the Hudson's Bay Company Collection, alongside major works by E.J. Hughes and Jean Paul Riopelle, and a celebrated early work by Alex Colville

A Lyrical Legacy: The Collection of Luc Plamondon, an important single-consignor offering from one of Quebec's most celebrated cultural figures

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Heffel Fine Art Auction House, Canada's art market leader, will present its semi-annual live auction on May 21, 2026, on the heels of a record-breaking anniversary auction season that achieved a 100% sold result, incredibly rare in the global auction market. The spring sale brings together an exceptional group of masterworks consigned from major collections around the world, with a total estimated value of $11 million to $15 million. The auction will be presented in two sessions, Post-War & Contemporary Art and Old Master, Impressionist & Modern Art, and will take place in Toronto, with global participation through Heffel's Digital Saleroom. (All estimate values are in Canadian dollars.)

Coastal Boats Near Sidney, BC, a major 1948 canvas by E.J. Hughes leads the Heffel spring auction, consigned by Emily Carr University of Art + Design (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House) An important portrait by Sir Peter Lely depicting Prince Rupert, consigned from the Hudson’s Bay Company, was newly attributed following extensive research and will be a highlight (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

The sale features remarkable artworks spanning three centuries of Canadian and international art, including important institutional consignments, rare early masterpieces and major discoveries. Highlights range from a major 1948 canvas by E.J. Hughes, consigned by Emily Carr University of Art + Design, to a rare and important 1950 work by Jean Paul Riopelle, alongside a significant 17th-century old master portrait by Sir Peter Lely from the Hudson's Bay Company Collection, with distinguished provenance linked directly to Prince Rupert. Together, these works reflect the depth, quality and continued strength of the market, with Heffel at the forefront.

"It is an incredible privilege to carry forward this special group of artworks that spans lifetimes and centuries," said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "These are works of exceptional quality and historical significance, and we are proud to bring them to market and share them with passionate collectors who will become part of their legacy."

Highlights from the Heffel auction include:

Consigned by Emily Carr University of Art + Design, a major 1948 canvas by E.J. Hughes leads the Heffel auction. Coastal Boats Near Sidney, BC is among the most recognized and celebrated works in Canadian art and stands as a defining image of the British Columbia coast. Consignor proceeds from the sale will benefit student awards at Emily Carr University, supporting the next generation of artists and designers (est. $1,250,000 – 1,750,000).

leads the Heffel auction. is among the most recognized and celebrated works in Canadian art and stands as a defining image of the British Columbia coast. Consignor proceeds from the sale will benefit student awards at Emily Carr University, supporting the next generation of artists and designers (est. $1,250,000 – 1,750,000). On offer is a rare and important 1950 canvas by Jean Paul Riopelle , Sans titre , from a pivotal moment in the artist's career (est. $1,000,000 – 1,500,000). Very few comparable works remain in private hands, presenting an important opportunity for collectors. With the forthcoming opening of Espace Riopelle – Pavilion Michael Audain at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, this marks a significant moment for the artist's market and legacy.

, , from a pivotal moment in the artist's career (est. $1,000,000 – 1,500,000). Very few comparable works remain in private hands, presenting an important opportunity for collectors. With the forthcoming opening of Espace Riopelle – Pavilion Michael Audain at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, this marks a significant moment for the artist's market and legacy. A significant portrait of Prince Rupert by Sir Peter Lely is on offer from the collection of the Hudson's Bay Company, newly attributed following extensive research led by scholar David Franklin. Long catalogued as "Studio of Anthony van Dyck," the 1660s painting is now confirmed as an autograph work by Lely, an exceptionally rare discovery. Believed to have been gifted by the Prince at the founding of the Company, it carries extraordinary historical significance (est. $100,000 – 150,000).

Heffel is honoured to present works from the collection of Luc Plamondon , one of Canada's most influential songwriters and cultural figures, whose work includes iconic collaborations with artists like Céline Dion. Assembled over decades, the collection reflects a highly curated approach to collecting, with a strong emphasis on leading Quebec artists, including Marcelle Ferron, Guido Molinari and Claude Tousignant.

, one of Canada's most influential songwriters and cultural figures, whose work includes iconic collaborations with artists like Céline Dion. Assembled over decades, the collection reflects a highly curated approach to collecting, with a strong emphasis on leading Quebec artists, including and Another highlight of the Heffel sale is Cattle Show by Alex Colville , a celebrated early masterpiece consigned from an important American collection. The work comes to market with international exhibition history, including a touring exhibition that began at the Museum of Modern Art, and is among the artist's most recognized paintings (est. $700,000 – 900,000).

by , a celebrated early masterpiece consigned from an important American collection. The work comes to market with international exhibition history, including a touring exhibition that began at the Museum of Modern Art, and is among the artist's most recognized paintings (est. $700,000 – 900,000). Two exceptional works by the legendary artist Tom Thomson are included, led by the iconic Early Winter Frost (est. $900,000 – 1,200,000). Due to the artist's untimely passing, works of this calibre are exceptionally rare at auction.

are included, led by the iconic (est. $900,000 – 1,200,000). Due to the artist's untimely passing, works of this calibre are exceptionally rare at auction. Strong examples by beloved Canadian artist Emily Carr feature prominently, spanning her career and underscoring her enduring importance. Leading the group is Community House, Quatsino, BC , an important canvas that reflects the artist's mature and expressive style, inspired by her earlier travels to Indigenous villages on the BC coast (est. $600,000 – 800,000).

feature prominently, spanning her career and underscoring her enduring importance. Leading the group is , an important canvas that reflects the artist's mature and expressive style, inspired by her earlier travels to Indigenous villages on the BC coast (est. $600,000 – 800,000). Three stunning works by Takao Tanabe will be presented in the spring auction, coinciding with the artist's 100th birthday and the forthcoming celebratory exhibition Takao Tanabe: Inside Passage at the Audain Art Museum, supported by Heffel.

Heffel Spring Auction Schedule

To give collectors and enthusiasts from across Canada an opportunity to view these works, the collection is being previewed in four cities leading up to the auction.

Calgary: April 9 – 11, Heffel Gallery (220 Manning Road NE, Unit 1080)

Vancouver: April 16 – 21, Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street)

Montreal: April 30 – May 4, Galerie Heffel (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest)

Toronto: May 12 – 19, Heffel Gallery (13 Hazelton Avenue)

The auction will take place on May 21, 2026, at Heffel's Toronto saleroom. In addition to in-person bidding, the sale will be broadcast live at Heffel.com and remote bidding options will be available.

Post-War & Contemporary Art – 5:00 pm ET

Followed by E.J. Hughes: Coastal Boats Near Sidney, BC

5:00 pm ET Followed by Old Master, Impressionist & Modern Art – 7:00 pm ET

The live auction catalogues, details and registration information are available at www.heffel.com.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales of more than $1 billion. Heffel is renowned for its expertise in effectively managing and handling estates, serving as trusted experts for navigating the complexities of inherited art collections with precision and care. With facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

SOURCE Heffel Fine Art Auction House

For additional information and images, or to schedule an interview, please contact: Justine Nichol, [email protected], 604-789-4359