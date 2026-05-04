Rediscovered Portrait of Prince Rupert from the Hudson's Bay Company Collection Highlights Heffel Auction

A rediscovered portrait of Prince Rupert from the Hudson's Bay Company Collection, with single ownership and remarkable provenance dating to 1670, now confirmed as a work by Sir Peter Lely

Presented May 21 in Heffel's Yorkville saleroom in Toronto, with global participation through its Digital Saleroom

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - A remarkable Old Master rediscovery will be presented at Heffel Fine Art Auction House's upcoming live auction on May 21, 2026. At the centre of the sale is a significant 17th-century portrait of Prince Rupert, consigned from the Hudson's Bay Company Collection, with a remarkable provenance tracing back to the Company's founding in 1670. Newly attributed to Sir Peter Lely following extensive research, the work represents a major discovery for Canada and the art market overall, and a rare addition to the artist's known body of work.

Sir Peter Lely, His Royal Highness Prince Rupert (circa 1665), a newly attributed work from the Hudson’s Bay Company Collection with remarkable continuous provenance, will be offered in Heffel’s Spring Auction on May 21, 2026. (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

Long held within the HBC Collection and historically catalogued as "Studio of Anthony van Dyck," the painting has now been confirmed as an autograph work by Sir Peter Lely, court painter to King Charles II and one of the most important portraitists of the English Baroque. The reattribution follows a rigorous process led by Renaissance and Baroque scholar David Franklin, working in close consultation with leading experts on Lely's work. The discovery significantly enhances both the historical importance and market value of the painting.

Believed to have been gifted by Prince Rupert at the founding of the Hudson's Bay Company, the portrait has remained within the Company's collection for centuries, carrying extraordinary national and institutional significance. The painting was prominently displayed in HBC's executive offices in Toronto alongside its historic Royal Charter, recently acquired by the Thomson and Weston families in a court-approved transaction of $18 million. The sale presents a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire an important work tied directly to the early history of Canada.

"This is an extraordinary rediscovery," said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "To bring to light an autograph work by Sir Peter Lely, with such compelling provenance and historical connections, is incredibly exciting."

His Royal Highness Prince Rupert will be offered in the Heffel auction of Old Master, Impressionist & Modern Art in Toronto on May 21, 2026 with an estimate of $100,000 – 150,000 CAD. In addition to in-person bidding, the sale will be broadcast live at Heffel.com and remote bidding options will be available.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales of more than $1 billion. Heffel is renowned for its expertise in effectively managing and handling estates, serving as trusted experts for navigating the complexities of inherited art collections with precision and care. With facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

SOURCE Heffel Fine Art Auction House

For additional information and images, or to schedule an interview, please contact: Justine Nichol, [email protected], 604-789-4359