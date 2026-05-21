Record-Breaking E.J. Hughes Leads Heffel Spring Auction to $22.4 Million

E.J. Hughes's iconic Coastal Boats Near Sidney, BC soars to $5.7 million at the Heffel auction, shattering the artist's auction record

soars to $5.7 million at the Heffel auction, shattering the artist's auction record Major works by Tom Thomson, Jean Paul Riopelle, the Group of Seven and Alex Colville lead strong results across the sale

A rediscovered 17th Century portrait of Prince Rupert from the legendary Hudson's Bay Company Collection highlights the auction

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Heffel Fine Art Auction House presented an exceptional evening of Canadian and international art at its Spring 2026 live auction, which achieved $22.4 million and was highlighted by a record-breaking result for E.J. Hughes. From legendary Group of Seven paintings and important works by Jean Paul Riopelle and Tom Thomson, to a rediscovered portrait from the historic Hudson's Bay Company Collection, the sale demonstrated continued strength at the top end of the market for rare and museum-quality artworks. (All prices are in Canadian Dollars and include a Buyer's Premium.)

E.J. Hughes, Coastal Boats Near Sidney, BC (1948), sold for $5,701,250 at Heffel’s Spring 2026 Live Auction, establishing a new auction record for the artist. (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House) Sans titre (1950), an important and rare canvas by Jean Paul Riopelle, sold for $1,321,250 at Heffel’s Spring Live Auction on May 21, 2026. (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

The evening was led by one of the most iconic paintings in Canadian art, E.J. Hughes's Coastal Boats Near Sidney, BC, which soared to $5,701,250. Consigned by Emily Carr University of Art + Design to benefit student awards, the celebrated 1948 canvas established a new auction record for the artist and underscored the enduring strength of the market for major Canadian masterworks.

"We were honoured to present such an exceptional group of artworks tonight," said Robert Heffel, Vice President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "From the record-breaking E.J. Hughes, offered in support of student awards at Emily Carr University, to the exceptional results achieved throughout the evening, the sale reflected continued confidence in the Canadian art market and the enduring importance of these remarkable artists."

Highlights from the Heffel Spring 2026 Live Auction

E.J. Hughes 's 1948 masterpiece Coastal Boats Near Sidney, BC shattered the artist's auction record set last year by Heffel, selling for a remarkable $5,701,250 following fierce bidding (est. $1,250,000 – 1,750,000). Consigned by Emily Carr University of Art + Design, with consignor proceeds benefiting student awards, the celebrated painting stands among the defining images in Canadian art history.

's 1948 masterpiece shattered the artist's auction record set last year by Heffel, selling for a remarkable $5,701,250 following fierce bidding (est. $1,250,000 – 1,750,000). Consigned by Emily Carr University of Art + Design, with consignor proceeds benefiting student awards, the celebrated painting stands among the defining images in Canadian art history. A rediscovered portrait of Prince Rupert from the legendary Hudson's Bay Company Collection sold for $217,250 following competitive bidding and interest from around the world (est. $100,000 – 150,000). Newly discovered as an autograph work by Sir Peter Lely following extensive research, the historically important 1660s painting carries exceptional provenance and is believed to have been gifted by Prince Rupert at the founding of the Hudson's Bay Company in 1670, remaining within the Company's collection for centuries.

sold for $217,250 following competitive bidding and interest from around the world (est. $100,000 – 150,000). Newly discovered as an autograph work by following extensive research, the historically important 1660s painting carries exceptional provenance and is believed to have been gifted by Prince Rupert at the founding of the Hudson's Bay Company in 1670, remaining within the Company's collection for centuries. Tom Thomson 's iconic Early Winter Frost achieved $1,201,250 in the spring sale, surpassing its presale estimate (est. $900,000 – 1,200,000). Featuring one of the artist's most celebrated subjects, the exceptional painting reaffirmed the enduring demand for Thomson's rare and historically important works.

's iconic achieved $1,201,250 in the spring sale, surpassing its presale estimate (est. $900,000 – 1,200,000). Featuring one of the artist's most celebrated subjects, the exceptional painting reaffirmed the enduring demand for Thomson's rare and historically important works. Alex Colville 's celebrated early masterpiece Cattle Show sold for $931,250 (est. $700,000 – 900,000). Consigned from an important American collection and carrying notable international exhibition history, the iconic painting stands among the artist's most recognized works.

's celebrated early masterpiece sold for $931,250 (est. $700,000 – 900,000). Consigned from an important American collection and carrying notable international exhibition history, the iconic painting stands among the artist's most recognized works. It was a thrilling evening for the famed Group of Seven artists, with many major works drawing strong competition. Arthur Lismer 's monumental Bon Echo Rock sold for $1,081,250 (est. $750,000 – 850,000), while A.J. Casson 's striking Autumn on the York River soared well beyond its estimate to sell for $931,250 (est. $200,000 – 300,000). Frederick Varley 's beautiful From Kitsilano realized $541,250 (est. $150,000 – 250,000), reflecting continued strong demand for important works from Canada's most celebrated artistic movement.

artists, with many major works drawing strong competition. 's monumental sold for $1,081,250 (est. $750,000 – 850,000), while 's striking soared well beyond its estimate to sell for $931,250 (est. $200,000 – 300,000). 's beautiful realized $541,250 (est. $150,000 – 250,000), reflecting continued strong demand for important works from Canada's most celebrated artistic movement. Several extraordinary works by Jean Paul Riopelle spanning his storied career generated strong results in the Heffel auction, including the incredibly important 1950 canvas Sans titre , which broke the million-dollar mark to achieve $1,321,250 (est. $1,000,000 – 1,500,000).

spanning his storied career generated strong results in the Heffel auction, including the incredibly important 1950 canvas , which broke the million-dollar mark to achieve $1,321,250 (est. $1,000,000 – 1,500,000). Three paintings by Takao Tanabe drew exceptional interest in the Heffel auction, including the breathtaking Inside Passage 12/98: In Grenville Channel , which realized $511,250 and established a new auction record for the artist (est. $80,000 – 120,000). The strong results come during a landmark year celebrating Tanabe's 100th birthday, alongside the forthcoming touring exhibition Takao Tanabe: Inside Passage , opening at the Audain Art Museum in June 2026.

drew exceptional interest in the Heffel auction, including the breathtaking , which realized $511,250 and established a new auction record for the artist (est. $80,000 – 120,000). The strong results come during a landmark year celebrating Tanabe's 100th birthday, alongside the forthcoming touring exhibition , opening at the Audain Art Museum in June 2026. The Heffel auction also featured exceptional works from several important private collections, underscoring the company's continued leadership in presenting major single-consignor offerings. Highlights included works from A Lyrical Legacy: The Collection of Luc Plamondon, alongside paintings from the distinguished collection of Dr. Luigi Rossi, which together generated strong interest and competitive bidding throughout the evening.

For more information on the works included in Heffel's spring live auction, visit www.heffel.com.

Heffel is now welcoming consignments for the fall 2026 auction season. The deadline for fall consignments is August 2026.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales of more than $1 billion. Heffel is renowned for its expertise in effectively managing and handling the sale of works from estates, institutional collections, corporate collections and private collections, serving as trusted experts for navigating the complexities of art collections with precision and care. Notable results include the 2016 sale of Lawren Harris' Mountain Forms for $11,210,000– the record for any Canadian artwork ever sold at auction – as well as Jean Paul Riopelle's Vent du nord for $7,438,750 in 2017. With galleries and support facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

SOURCE Heffel Fine Art Auction House

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