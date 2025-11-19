Sale of the Century: Hudson's Bay Company Collection Makes History at Heffel Fall Auction

Record-breaking Heffel fall auction led by historic Hudson's Bay Company Collection

E.J. Hughes' masterpiece soars to $4.8M from the Lillian Mayland McKimm Collection

16 artist records set, including Krieghoff, Morrice, Blackwood and Bell-Smith

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - In a milestone celebration of Heffel Fine Art Auction House's 30th anniversary of auctions, tonight's fall live sale delivered one of the most exhilarating evenings in Canadian art history. Across four dynamic sessions, including A Legacy Through Art: The Hudson's Bay Company Collection, The Lillian Mayland McKimm Collection, Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art and Post-War & Contemporary Art, collectors participated with unprecedented enthusiasm, driving exceptional results and record prices. The sale achieved outstanding totals surpassing $31 million, powered by strong bidding from across the country and around the world, and underscoring the continued momentum of Canada's art market with Heffel at the forefront. (All prices are in Canadian Dollars and include the Buyer's Premium.)

The auction opened with a landmark event: the sale of 27 artworks from the Hudson's Bay Company Collection, delivering a truly electric start. Every single work sold well above estimate, in a room charged with energy and excitement, with collectors filling every seat and phone lines fully booked. Fierce bidding erupted across all channels, culminating in a white-glove result (100% sold) and global auction records for nine artists. The response to these works, each carrying deep cultural and historical resonance, was nothing short of extraordinary, reaffirming the power and relevance of the HBC Collection and cementing the event as a defining moment in Canadian history.

"Tonight's auction was truly extraordinary," said Robert Heffel, Vice-President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "The HBC Collection, among so many other exceptional works, captured the hearts of collectors across the country and around the globe. From the moment the sale opened, the room was buzzing with excitement, and the energy carried through as remarkable works from throughout art history captivated bidders and exceeded expectations. The record-breaking results underscore the enduring power of Canada's art market, and Heffel is incredibly proud to lead the way."

Consigned from the exemplary Lillian Mayland McKimm Collection, E.J. Hughes ' Entrance to Howe Sound soared to $4,801,250, more than doubling the previous auction record for the artist. This landmark result underscores the extraordinary demand for Hughes' work and cements the painting's status as one of the defining masterpieces of Canadian art.

' soared to $4,801,250, more than doubling the previous auction record for the artist. This landmark result underscores the extraordinary demand for Hughes' work and cements the painting's status as one of the defining masterpieces of Canadian art. A rare and major canvas by Sir Winston Churchill , Marrakech , which was gifted to the Hudson's Bay Company by Churchill in 1956, drew widespread media and collector attention. The painting sold for $1,561,250, more than tripling its estimate, highlighting its remarkable provenance and significance (est. $400,000 – 600,000).

, , which was gifted to the Hudson's Bay Company by Churchill in 1956, drew widespread media and collector attention. The painting sold for $1,561,250, more than tripling its estimate, highlighting its remarkable provenance and significance (est. $400,000 – 600,000). Several noteworthy paintings commissioned for the Hudson's Bay Company's iconic annual calendars, depicting key figures and scenes in HBC history, ignited fierce bidding and incredible results, shattering numerous artist records. Charles Comfort 's Barnston and Ballantyne at Tadoussac, 1846 led the group, selling for $571,250 (est. $10,000 – 15,000) and Adam Sherriff Scott 's Chief Trader Archibald McDonald Descending the Fraser, 1828 achieved $361,250 (est. $7,000 – 9,000).

's led the group, selling for $571,250 (est. $10,000 – 15,000) and 's achieved $361,250 (est. $7,000 – 9,000). Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith 's Lights of a City Street , a celebrated 1894 masterpiece from the HBC Collection and formerly owned by Simpson's department store, sold for $691,250. The painting transports viewers to the bustling heart of 19th-century Toronto and is recognized as one of the most important images in all of Canadian art (est. $100,000 – 150,000).

's , a celebrated 1894 masterpiece from the HBC Collection and formerly owned by Simpson's department store, sold for $691,250. The painting transports viewers to the bustling heart of 19th-century Toronto and is recognized as one of the most important images in all of Canadian art (est. $100,000 – 150,000). A longstanding auction record for James Wilson Morrice was broken with Le pont , a stunning 1907 canvas making its Canadian debut after more than a century in a European private collection. The painting achieved $1,801,250, reflecting its exceptional quality, rich provenance and significance within Morrice's celebrated Paris period (est. $600,000 – 800,000).

was broken with , a stunning 1907 canvas making its Canadian debut after more than a century in a European private collection. The painting achieved $1,801,250, reflecting its exceptional quality, rich provenance and significance within Morrice's celebrated Paris period (est. $600,000 – 800,000). A new benchmark was set for Cornelius Krieghoff with Canadian Autumn, View on the Road to Lake St. John , considered by experts as one of the finest Krieghoffs ever painted. Estimated at $100,000 to 150,000, the painting sold for a remarkable $631,250, well above estimate, with Consignor proceeds from the sale benefiting the Art Gallery of Ontario, made possible by the Aqueduct Foundation.

with , considered by experts as one of the finest Krieghoffs ever painted. Estimated at $100,000 to 150,000, the painting sold for a remarkable $631,250, well above estimate, with Consignor proceeds from the sale benefiting the Art Gallery of Ontario, made possible by the Aqueduct Foundation. David Blackwood 's masterpiece In the Labrador Sea set a new auction record at $601,250, capturing the artist's iconic whale subject in a masterful composition. One of the most compelling Blackwood paintings ever offered at auction, the painting showcases the narrative power and haunting maritime imagery that define his legacy (est. $170,000 – 190,000).

's masterpiece set a new auction record at $601,250, capturing the artist's iconic whale subject in a masterful composition. One of the most compelling Blackwood paintings ever offered at auction, the painting showcases the narrative power and haunting maritime imagery that define his legacy (est. $170,000 – 190,000). New auction records were set at the Heffel fall auction for 16 artists: Frederic Marlett Bell-Smith, E.J. Hughes, James Wilson Morrice, David Blackwood, Franklin Arbuckle, William Berczy, Lorne Bouchard, Charles Comfort, Paraskeva Clark, John Innes, Cornelius Krieghoff, Charles Pachter, W.J. Phillips, Adam Sherriff Scott, Niviaqsi and Francis Holman.

