Strength, fueled. Oikos announces a multi-year global partnership with Alcaraz to spotlight the power of grit, performance and protein.

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Oikos, Canada's leading high-protein Greek yogurt brand, today announces a multi-year partnership with global tennis phenomenon Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his historic win at the 2026 Australian Open, which crowned him the youngest man in tennis history to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz's discipline, power and unshakeable resilience embody the kind of strength that inspires Canadians.

Oikos® Canada Announces Global Tennis Superstar Carlos Alcaraz as Brand Ambassador Following Historic Australian Open Victory. Photo credit: Tennis Australia (CNW Group/Danone Canada)

"Strength is an important factor to me, both on and off the court. But it's not just about how I train – it's about how I fuel my body. That's why protein is one of the things that helps me maintain my strength," said Carlos Alcaraz.

"Carlos represents a new generation of athletes driven by authenticity, passion and incredible strength. His mindset and performance reflect exactly what Oikos stands for: strength fuelled by resilience, determination and the right nutrition," said Angie Balian, SVP Marketing and E-Commerce, Danone Canada. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the Oikos family as we continue to champion strength in all its forms."

The partnership will showcase how the right fuel--supported by discipline, heart, and a protein-dense source--helps feed your strength. Canadians can expect content and activations with Carlos Alcaraz to roll out across Oikos channels throughout 2026.

To learn more about Oikos and OikosPRO, visit Oikos.ca and follow @Oikos_canada on Instagram and @OikosCanada on Facebook.

About Oikos® Canada

Oikos is part of Danone Canada, a leading health-driven food and beverage company, and offers a diverse range of Greek yogurt, providing consumers with creamy, delicious, and nutritious products tailored to their needs. From Oikos Original, which offers a creamy texture and delightful taste, to Oikos Pro, an innovative protein-packed range with no added sugar, Oikos offers something for all lifestyles including lactose free, less sugar and high protein options. All Oikos yogurts are proudly prepared in Canada with 100% Canadian milk and part of a B Corp company. Connect with Oikos online at Oikos.ca and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is part of Danone, a leading global food and beverage company, with head offices in Toronto (ON) and Boucherville (QC). With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. As the country's largest consumer-facing certified B Corp, Danone Canada's portfolio includes iconic pioneering brands in dairy yogurt, plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages including: Activia, Oikos, Silk, Danone, Two Good, International Delight, evian and more. For more information about Danone Canada and its brands, visit www.danone.ca, or LinkedIn.

About Carlos Alcaraz

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has rapidly become one of the sport's most dominant and exciting players. Born in 2003 in Murcia, Spain he turned pro at just 15 and has since trained under former world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero. Known for his electric speed, fearless shot-making, and mental toughness, Alcaraz broke onto the global stage with his first Grand Slam win at the 2022 US Open, becoming the youngest World #1 in ATP history. He has since captured titles at Wimbledon (2023, 2024) and the French Open (2024, 2025), boasting a flawless 5–1 record in Grand Slam finals. Alcaraz is also the youngest man to win a Grand Slam on all three surfaces and the first to defeat both Nadal and Djokovic at the same clay event, doing so in back-to-back matches in Madrid 2022. With over 20 ATP titles, he's already built a résumé that rivals the greats. Alcaraz is widely regarded as the future of men's tennis, forging a legacy uniquely his own. Off the court, Alcaraz launched the Carlos Alcaraz Garfia Foundation which aims to improve the lives of children in need through initiatives supporting social inclusion, improved health, and raising awareness around the problems faced by the most vulnerable children. For the latest information, follow @carlitosalcarazz on Instagram and find more information on his foundation at: fundacionalcaraz.org.

