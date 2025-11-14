BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Danone Canada, a leading food company and the yogurt category leader in Canada, announces a major strategic investment to expand its flagship Boucherville plant, the largest investment ever made by the company in the country. This initiative aims to increase the company's production capacity to meet the growing demand for yogurt by Canadian consumers and to modernize the facility's energy use.

A Historic Investment to Increase Productivity and Support Market Growth in Canada

In a market experiencing strong growth, where nearly 90 percent of Canadian households consume yogurt1, Danone Canada is investing to fuel its own growth by increasing its production capacity for yogurt tubs by 40 percent. The plant will also increase its capacity to receive and process Canadian raw milk by 20 percent. Fully funded by Danone Canada, the expansion will allow the company to strengthen its leadership position on the market, where more than one in three dairy yogurts sold in the country already comes from this facility. Construction has begun at the Boucherville site, and a new production line will be operational in 2026.

"Canadians are embracing healthier choices, and the rising popularity of yogurt, especially high–protein varieties, speaks volumes. Nutritious and accessible, yogurt has become a staple for families. This significant investment underscores our commitment to supporting local production and delivering on what we do best at Danone: bringing health through food." says Frederic Guichard, President, Danone Canada.

1 Source: Nielsen MarketTrack, National Inc NFLD GB +DR +MM, L52W period ending August 9, 2025; 2 Mintel, Yogurt and Yogurt Drinks – Canada – 2024

A Strengthened Commitment to Sustainability

In addition, an investment in new energy–recovery equipment will further strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable operations. This project is part of ÉcoPerformance, a Government of Québec program stemming from the Plan for a Green Economy 2030.

Since 2022, the Boucherville facility has also been among Danone's first plants in North America to ensure that at least 99 percent of its non-hazardous waste is diverted from landfill and that no hazardous waste is sent to landfill.

"Through growth, innovation and sustainability of our operations, we are proud to reaffirm our position as a major food producer in Canada and to lead by example when it comes to improving the sustainability of our products and operations," added Géraldine Moret, Vice–President, Operations, Danone Canada.

This large–scale project is supported by the largest capital investment in Danone Canada's history, allowing the company to strengthen the position of its leading brands such as Oikos, Activia and Danone, and ensuring the continuity and sustainable growth of its activities. This announcement comes in addition to the $9 million strategic investment in the Boucherville plant announced in June 2025 to launch production of new, more sustainable individual yogurt cups made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin.

