TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Activia, the pioneer in gut health and the #1 doctor-recommended probiotic food and beverage brand* in Canada, proudly unveils Activia EXPERT—its most advanced yogurt yet. Backed by Activia's over 35 years of global research in gut health, this new product line is the first of its kind in Canada, combining an exclusive blend of probiotics with prebiotics.

Developed for health-conscious consumers seeking elevated gut health support, Activia EXPERT offers an updated nutritious profile tailored to meet the needs of modern lifestyles: Like the original Activa, EXPERT contains more than 1 billion probiotics to support gut health. Plus, each serving of EXPERT provides prebiotics, along with 6g of protein and 35% less sugar**. Powered by an enhanced formulation, it's the ideal choice for those looking to elevate their digestive health routine.

True to Activia's commitment to Canadian quality, the EXPERT range is proudly made at Danone's Boucherville, Quebec facility using 100% Canadian milk.

Now available nationwide in grocery and retail stores in:

Two 750g tubs : Plain and Vanilla

: Plain and Vanilla Three 4-packs of 100g: Cherry, Blueberry, and Strawberry

Gut health matters to Canadians

A recent study1 conducted by Activia reveals that over half of Canadians want to improve their digestive health but don't know where to begin, while 93% consider gut health in their food choices. Yet in a landscape dominated by social media-driven health content, a Canadian Medical Association study2 found that 62% of Canadians have been misled by health information on social media platforms.

"Data shows that more than half of Canadians experience symptoms of poor gut health every month, and that there are several factors that affect one's gut health. Our daily habits, especially nutrition and diet, can make a real difference." says Janna Boloten MHM, RD, a registered dietitian and Director of Nutrition and Scientific Affairs at Danone Canada. "Many Canadians are looking for trusted, effective and practical guidance that they can use in their daily lives. The amount of information available to consumers is overwhelming, so it's essential to look to credible sources and to consult a registered dietitian for personalized nutrition advice for gut health."

Anchored in a 35+ Year Commitment to Science and Innovation

Activia EXPERT builds on Activia's more than 35 years of digestive health expertise, supported by a team of over 300 Danone global scientists with backgrounds in nutrition and microbiology.

"Activia has been the undisputed global leader in gut health for over the past three decades, so the launch of Activia EXPERT reflects the brand's unwavering commitment to keeping science at the forefront through research and innovation. With its exclusive probiotic and prebiotic formulation, Activia EXPERT offers a simple and tasty way to support digestive health as part of your routine. This is a complement to our core range, and a next-level option for those who are looking for added support for their gut health." says Geneviève Bolduc, Head of the Yogurt Category at Danone Canada.

About prebiotics in Activia EXPERT

Inulin is a prebiotic fibre that is naturally found in plant-based foods, fruits, veggies and whole grains. Research shows that regular consumption of inulin, at 5g/day, increases a beneficial bacteria called bifidobacteria in the gut.3 As research evolves, we continue to appreciate the role of bifidobacteria to support immune function, nutrient metabolism and reducing digestive issues.4,5 Each 100g serving of Activia EXPERT provides over 10⁹ CFU of Bifidobacterium lactis, a probiotic that contributes to healthy gut flora, alongside 2.5g of inulin per serving.

About Activia Canada

Activia is part of Danone Canada, a leading health-driven food and beverage company. Since 1987, Activia has been at the forefront of gut health innovation, offering a diverse range of products, all proudly prepared in Canada with 100% Canadian milk. Activia is crafted with billions of exclusive live probiotic cultures and includes simple and wholesome ingredients, such as raw fruits and whole grains, all designed to contribute to better gut health. Activia contains daily nutrients (Activia is a source of calcium, vitamin D and/or potassium) and more than 109 CFU Bifidobacterium lactis per serving, a probiotic that contributes to healthy gut flora. Connect with Activia online at Activia.ca and on Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is part of Danone, a leading global food and beverage company, with head offices in Toronto (ON) and Boucherville (QC). With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. As the country's largest consumer-facing certified B Corp, Danone Canada's portfolio includes iconic pioneering brands in dairy yogurt, plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages including: Activia, Oikos, Silk, Danone, Two Good, International Delight, evian and more. For more information about Danone Canada and its brands, visit Danone.ca, or LinkedIn.

