Offshore workers call on producers and government to find solution for Terra Nova

Workers from the Terra Nova platform represented by Unifor Local 2121 organized the last-minute rally on the day before the deadline on extending the offshore asset's life. Several operators have already walked away from the project and the main remaining company, Suncor, has failed to reach a resolution with the provincial government about funding.

Speakers at the rally included municipal and federal politicians and industry representatives who pleaded with the parties to support offshore oil and gas. Unifor Local 2121 president Dave Mercer told supporters that if the Terra Nova cannot be saved, the other offshore projects are not far behind, and the entire offshore sector is at stake.

"We're not done fighting for good oil and gas jobs," said Mercer. "The whole province is watching. Premier Furey and Suncor CEO Mark Little must get the job done."

