You won't want to miss what the MAC has in store!

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Le Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is starting the year strong with exhibitions and events for everyone. In the months to come, whether in its temporary space at Place Ville Marie or elsewhere in Montreal, the MAC will bring contemporary art to life through strong works, daring experiences, and exclusive exchanges. Mark your calendar!

From February 7, 2025 to Spring 2026

GRAPHIC WORLDS MURAL

Succeeding 60 œuvres, 60 dons ("60 Artworks, 60 Gifts"), a new mural will appear on the fence at the Museum construction site at Place des Arts along Jeanne-Mance street. Graphic Worlds, curated by the MAC's Mojeanne Behzadi, will present works at the intersection of comics, illustrated stories, drawing, and contemporary art, bringing together the artists Shuvinai Ashoona and Padloo Samayualie, Daniel Barrow, Julie Doucet, Cynthia G. Renard, Shawn Kuruneru, Adrian Norvid, Bea Parsons, Rajni Perera, Walter Scott, and Connor Willumsen. More information here.

From February 14 to March 29, 2025

THIS SITUATION EXHIBITION

The MAC and the Galerie de l'UQAM join forces to present This situation, by Tino Sehgal, curated by the MAC's Mark Lanctôt. In this immaterial work, which has been part of the Museum's collection since 2011, the visual artist invites critical reflection on today's world by questioning the traditional relationships between the public and the perception of what a contemporary art exhibit should be. More information here.

From March 6 to August 10, 2025

SKYSCRAPERS BY THE ROOTS EXHIBITION

Curated by François LeTourneux of the MAC, the new exhibition at MAC at Place Ville Marie, Skyscrapers by the Roots - Reflections on Late Modernism, will uncover the history of late modernism in architecture and its influence on many Montreal urban elements, including the world's largest "underground city," via works produced over the last 10 years by Shannon Bool, Kapwani Kiwanga, Rachel Rose, and Jonathan Schouela, a new film installation by David Hartt, as well as works by Lynne Cohen and François Dallegret produced in the 1960s and 1970s. More information here.

From March 6 to August 10, 2025

HORIZON MURAL

In conjunction with the exhibition Skyscrapers by the Roots, a mural designed by the comic-book artist Lando will transform the corrido of the MAC at Place Ville Marie into a psychedelic and retrofuturistic story that moves from private to public spaces and from the street to the urban horizon of an imaginary city dotted with megastructures reminiscent of Montreal.

From March 18 to April 15 and May 2 to 4, 2025

SÉMINARTS SESSIONS

The latest sessions of the SéminArts educational program provides an introduction to collecting contemporary art. Discover the world of contemporary art collecting in the company of the MAC team and a variety of knowledgeable insiders. On the menu are visits to exclusive collections, discussions with artists, gallery owners, curators or collectors, and networking with other art enthusiasts. More information here.

March 18 and 25, 2025

CONFERENCES BY CANDICE HOPKINS AND MEG ONLI

As part of a series of initiatives leading up to the reopening of the MAC at Place des Arts, the curatorial team is organizing two conferences on curating contemporary art exhibitions. Candice Hopkins, Director and Chief Curator of the Forge Project (Taghkanic, New York) and Meg Onli, Nancy and Fred Poses Curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art (New York), will share their perspectives and experiences on the challenges and possibilities of curatorial practice today. These will be unique opportunities to explore the dynamics of the art world and its institutions. More information here.

April 4-5, 2025

MAX AND IRIS STERN INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM

The 17th Max and Iris Stern International Symposium will focus on the place of risk in modern and contemporary art museums: how to accept it, avoid it, embrace it, or eliminate it. It will be organized this year in collaboration with the CIÉCO Research and Reflection Group, as part of the activities of the partnership Des nouveaux usages des collections dans les musées d'art ("The New Uses of the Collections in Art Museums"), the UQAM Research Chair in Curatorial Studies and Practices, and the UQO Art and Museum team. Watch for details here.

May 17, 2025

NOCTURNES FOR THE 60TH

To close out its 60th anniversary year in style, the MAC will engage the Société des arts technologiques (SAT) for the highly anticipated return of its legendary Nocturnes in a new format, with an additional family component in the afternoon. Local artists, performances, creative workshops, DJs… More details will follow very soon on this Saturnalia experience curated by Mojeanne Bezhadi!

Also worth noting…

BY THE MAC FOUNDATION - April 11, 2025

Les Printemps du MAC

Organized by the MAC Foundation to raise funds for the museum, the 17th Printemps evening will take place at the event venue La Nesra, under the theme Alter Ego. The next generation of businesspeople will support the next generation of artists as never before, and a new auction format will highlight the works of young artists mentored by Yann Pocreau. More information here.

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For 60 years, the MAC has brought together Quebec and international artists, their works, and varied audiences, celebrating art as an essential component of life in Montreal and Quebec. With the Museum's head office in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles undergoing a major architectural transformation, the MAC has temporarily relocated its activities to Place Ville Marie, another emblematic site in the city. Throughout the duration of the work, the Museum has been reaching the public through temporary exhibitions highlighting exceptional artists and presenting a variety of practices. The MAC at Place Ville Marie also offers a wide range of educational services, creative workshops, and community awareness activities. www.macm.org/en

