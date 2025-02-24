RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Rivière-du-Loup and Maison l'autnid are celebrating today the official opening of the Résidence Doris-Dickner, the former rectory of Saint-François-Xavier Church, which has now been converted into a nine-room residence for people with autism spectrum disorder in Rivière-du-Loup. The project represents an investment of $5.4 million.

The event was attended by Amélie Dionne, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata, Chair of the Select Committee on the Impact of Screens and Social Media on Young People's Health and Development and Vice-Chair of the Committee on Culture and Education, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Mario Bastille, Mayor of Rivière-du-Loup, Isabelle Marquis, President of Maison l'autnid, and Doris Dickner, businessperson.

The Government of Canada contributed more than $2.9 million to the project through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec contributed over $2 million, in part through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The City of Rivière-du-Loup has, among other measures, granted the organization a tax credit over 35 years estimated at $1.2 million.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and stable place where they can feel at home, but for people living with ASD, this reality is often out of reach. The Résidence Doris-Dickner is an example of progress for people living with ASD and redefines this reality by offering nine rooms that provide both a home and the support they need to build a better future. By investing in this project, the Government of Canada is once again demonstrating its commitment to all Quebecers."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This is a wonderful example of our government's concrete efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. Our government's financial contribution will allow people with autism spectrum disorder to benefit from affordable housing. This project demonstrates once again that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The Résidence Doris-Dickner is a wonderful example of the efforts we're making to give people with autism spectrum disorder a place to call home in a safe, welcoming environment. Thank you to the organization and to all the partners who took part in this project to help these individuals develop their independence while having access to the care and services they need. This is a wonderful addition to the Rivière-du-Loup community."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"I'm proud to see this social housing project come to fruition in Rivière-du-Loup. This investment by our government, through the Société d'habitation du Québec, shows our firm commitment to meeting the needs of the full range of people with special needs. I congratulate Maison l'autnid for taking the initiative on this project, as well as the many partners and collaborators who contributed to its achievement."

Amélie Dionne, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata (including Les Basques), Chair of the Select Committee on the Impact of Screens and Social Media on Young People's Health and Development and Vice-Chair of the Committee on Culture and Education

"Every person, regardless of age, status or health, has the right to decent housing. I am delighted that there are initiatives in Rivière-du-Loup that allow for the creation of housing and that projects are being carried out, especially for groups with special needs. The Résidence Doris-Dickner is also about promoting our built heritage, something I am very proud of. It is the result of a community that pulls together, gets involved and makes a difference. Mr. Dickner's financial contribution and the commitment of the entire team at La Maison l'autnid are vibrant examples of this."

Mario Bastille, Mayor of Rivière-du-Loup

"After nine years of hard work, meetings, moments of anguish, but also of joy and solidarity, we are seeing the fruit of our efforts—a specialized home for autistic people that also has a supervision-caretaking service and a day centre. It is with a heart full of joy, pride and gratitude for all those who have rolled up their sleeves that I see the nest of our children ready to welcome them. A heartfelt thank you to all the stakeholders who have made this project a reality."

Isabelle Marquis, President of Maison l'autnid

Highlights:

All eligible tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $138,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Rivière-du-Loup (10%).

