LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and the City of Longueuil are proud to participate today in the official opening of L'Entre-Deux – Phase II, a seven-unit affordable housing project for women living with mental health issues or autism spectrum disorder.

This event was attended by Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne, Shirley Dorismond, Member of the National Assembly for Marie-Victorin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Social Services and Government assistant for the Fight Against Racism, Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil, and Julie Marinier-Desjardins, President of L'Entre-Deux.

The Government of Canada contributed nearly $3 million to the project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec also contributed an additional $400,000 through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ).

La Maison L'Entre-Deux provides support for women living with difficulties related to depression and/or personality disorders by creating a safe, stable environment where they are listened to, respected and encouraged to develop skills to improve their personal well-being and ability to adapt. With this new seven-unit building located on the same site as the organization, the women receiving services from La Maison L'Entre-Deux can apply what they learn in a safe environment.

Quotes:

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Together with our partners, we want to quickly use the available funds so that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment that meets their needs. This project demonstrates yet again how important our investments are in the creation of social and affordable housing in all regions of Quebec and for all people with special needs." – France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The Government of Canada is committed to working with communities to rise to the challenge of building more housing in Longueuil and throughout Quebec. Through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement, our government is increasing the supply of new housing by investing nearly $3 million in the construction of seven housing units that benefit women who need it most." – Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne

"I applaud the work of La Maison L'Entre-Deux team and the partners who contributed to this project. The initiative adds a needed resource in our area. This living environment will enable women to flourish in a caring environment adapted to their condition. I'm proud that our government is contributing to it financially." – Shirley Dorismond, Member of the National Assembly for Marie-Victorin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Social Services and Government assistant for the Fight Against Racism

"As Mayor of Longueuil, a partner city to the project, I'm proud to support this initiative to provide women living in difficult situations with a safe space that's tailored to their needs and where they can thrive. This initiative is the result of a joint effort between the various levels of government, and it shows our commitment to work together to meet the core needs of our population. Lastly, I'd like to thank Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada for its financial support, which was crucial to making this project a reality." – Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

"The women who come to L'Entre-Deux receive 24-7 support from workers during the 15 weeks they stay with us. By having access to housing after their stay, they'll be able to continue their journey with peace of mind, knowing they have a safe apartment to live in. I hope that the approach used by the L'Entre-Deux service pathway will one day become the norm for supporting people living with interpersonal challenges." – Julie Marinier-Desjardins, President of L'Entre-Deux

Quick facts:

Up to six of the seven households could be eligible for Quebec's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing.

