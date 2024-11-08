GRANBY, QC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Granby are proud to open Simonds, a building with 90 social and affordable housing units for individuals over 50 and people living with an intellectual disability or with autism spectrum disorder. The building cost over $22 million to construct and is an initiative of the Office d'habitation de la Haute-Yamaska-Rouville.

The event was attended by France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead; François Bonnardel, Quebec Minister of Public Security, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region and Member of the National Assembly for Granby; Julie Bourdon, Mayor of Granby; and Robert Riel, Municipal Councillor and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Office d'habitation de la Haute-Yamaska-Rouville.

The Government of Quebec contributed more than $10.8 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. The SHQ also secured the mortgage loan taken out by the Office d'habitation de la Haute-Yamaska-Rouville through the SHQ's Programme de financement en habitation.

The Government of Canada contributed nearly $6 million to the project through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Granby contributed more than $1.8 million to the Office d'habitation de la Haute-Yamaska-Rouville, in addition to donating the land, worth $2.5 million.

"I am very proud to highlight our government's contribution to the construction of this building with 90 social and affordable housing units through the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. I applaud this initiative by the Office d'habitation de la Haute-Yamaska-Rouville and its partners, which will help low-income individuals benefit from affordable housing. We will continue to work on all fronts and on all solutions to ensure that every Quebecer has a home that meets their needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This social and affordable housing project shows our desire to find solutions that provide more living spaces in the Granby area. This is a beautiful example of a social mix that meets a great need in the area and helps improve citizens' quality of life."

François Bonnardel, Quebec Minister of Public Security, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Granby

"In Granby, as elsewhere in Canada, access to affordable housing is crucial to the stability of many people. Today's announcement is a real example of the positive impact of federal investments in Quebec's housing sector."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"The official opening of the Simonds building is an important step in our commitment to ensuring access to affordable housing adapted to the needs of the most vulnerable members of our community. This project will meet Granby's housing needs. Thanks to the collaboration between the various levels of government and our local partners, whom I want to thank, we're building an inclusive and supportive living environment together."

Julie Bourdon, Mayor of Granby

"This project is more than just a building. It embodies our collective commitment to the right to housing for all. At a time when the need for affordable housing has never been greater, this building symbolizes hope and inclusion. It addresses a fundamental issue in our society: ensuring that every individual has a home."

Robert Riel, Chair of the Board, Office d'habitation de la Haute-Yamaska-Rouville

Up to 45 of the 90 households in the building could be eligible for the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Granby (10%).

