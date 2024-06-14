CHÂTEAUGUAY, QC, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec today marked the official opening of KWÉ 55, a building with 31 bachelor apartments for people at risk of homelessness in Châteauguay. The project was an initiative of the Fédération régionale des OSBL d'habitation de la Montérégie et de l'Estrie (FROHME).

The event was attended by Brenda Shanahan, Caucus Chair and Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle, Marie-Belle Gendron, Member of the National Assembly for Châteauguay on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Derek Montour, Executive Director of Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services, Alan John Rice, Executive Operations Officer of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Éric Allard, Mayor of Châteauguay, and Ivelina Nikolova, Executive Director of the FROHME.

The FROHME's KWÉ 55 project has converted a former motel, Le Rustik, into 31 bachelor apartments for people at risk of homelessness. The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is a partner in the project. At least 5 units will be reserved for people from the Indigenous community.

The Government of Canada allocated nearly $6 million to the project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec added close to $1.5 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) under the tripartite agreements between the City of Châteauguay, the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

All building tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Châteauguay (10%).

Quotes:

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're continuing to invest in social and affordable housing in all regions of Quebec, for the benefit of all people with special needs. Our government is taking action on the issues related to homelessness and we work as a team on this topic. We'll get to work quicker on more buildings and housing in the months to come, with the support of a wide range of partners committed to their communities."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to be part of the creation of 31 new affordable bachelor apartments in Châteauguay through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Canada is firmly committed to building more housing, faster, and to making sure no one is left behind."

Brenda Shanahan, Caucus Chair and Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle

"I am very proud to see the former motel Le Rustik brought back to life and revitalized for the benefit of the people in the riding of Châteauguay. It will provide residents with a healthy, affordable and safe living environment. This new building located across from large transit facilities will allow residents at risk of homelessness to benefit from greater mobility. Congratulations to all the people who participated in this needed and long-awaited solution."

Marie-Belle Gendron, Member of the National Assembly for Châteauguay

"Kahnawake Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) is honored to partner with FROHME on the Kwe 55 project, a significant leap forward in our mission to provide accessible housing solutions. This initiative stands as a beacon of hope, offering a safe haven and fostering community spirit for all Kahnawa'kehró:non who are in need. Together, we are committed to building a future where everyone in our community has a secure place to call home."

Derek Montour, Executive Director of KSCS

"Homelessness is a complex social issue for which efforts must be made to find permanent solutions. It is essential to work with all our partners to take concrete action to meet the growing needs of the most vulnerable. In the context of a housing crisis, converting the building that formerly housed Le Rustik and Il Vincino will allow people at risk of homelessness to live safely and with dignity."

Éric Allard, Mayor of Châteauguay

"The team is very excited today to unveil our building in the presence of all the partners who participated in the project. The KWÉ 55 project is the culmination of an impressive team effort between the governments, the municipality, the Kahnawake Mohawk Nation, the health network, the local community and professionals and contractors. The Fédération régionale des OSBL d'habitation de la Montérégie et de l'Estrie would like to thank them for joining us on this venture to convert a motel into bachelor apartments and for delivering this project in 18 months to meet the needs of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness as quickly as possible."

Ivelina Nikolova, Executive Director, FROHME

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

