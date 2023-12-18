Official opening of 126 social and affordable housing units for independent and semi-independent seniors in Saint-Jérôme

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Saint-Jérôme are proud to mark the official opening of Manoir Station 7, a 126-unit social and affordable housing project for independent and semi-independent seniors in Saint-Jérôme. The construction project, spearheaded by the Manoir Station 7 organization, represents an investment of nearly $32.7 million.

The event was attended by Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Youri Chassin, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Jérôme and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health; Marc Bourcier, Mayor of Saint-Jérôme; and Jean-Pierre Joubert, President of the Manoir Station 7 organization.

The Government of Quebec contributed more than $16 million to this project through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ also secured Manoir Station 7's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada provided the organization with nearly $2.9 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund. The City of Saint-Jérôme granted a tax credit of $2.9 million in support of this project.

The eight-storey building is located near several services, including a community centre for seniors, the Théâtre Gilles-Vigneault and the Saint-Jérôme bus and train station. In addition to benefitting from community spaces, tenants can enjoy stunning views and a highly energy-efficient building.

Quotes:

"I'm proud to highlight our government's major investment in the creation of 126 social and affordable housing units for independent and semi-independent seniors in Saint-Jérôme. The financial assistance provided by our government not only helped get these units built; it will also ensure that tenants can afford to live in them. Congratulations to Manoir Station 7 and its partners for completing this project at a reasonable cost. We're proud to say that, thanks to this collaboration and our ongoing housing efforts, this new building greatly improves quality of life for its residents."

– France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada continues to work with partners like the Government of Quebec to find ways to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, including right here in Saint-Jérôme. Together, we're building a generation of new housing we can all be proud of."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Safeguarding the health of our seniors by providing them with a roof over their heads is a primary—indeed an essential—objective of our government. This affordable housing project for independent and semi-independent seniors meets a significant need in the region. I'm very proud that my government has significantly contributed to this initiative. Our involvement demonstrates our commitment to make housing a priority. Congratulations to all the partners for this wonderful achievement; including the CISSS des Laurentides, which joined the project at its outset."

– Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health

"I'm thrilled that our governments were partners in this project, but today, we're here thanks to the perseverance of Mr. Joubert and his team. They have always believed in their vision and can now say: mission accomplished! In addition to benefitting from affordable housing, a living environment like this one enables our seniors to live in the heart of Saint-Jérôme, get involved in their community, and have access to wonderful common spaces to socialize. The journey wasn't easy, but it was worth it!"

– Youri Chassin, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-Jérôme and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health

"Manoir Station 7 is definitely an important asset for Saint-Jérôme. We're proud that it was built in the heart of the city. And because the project serves our population, we're more than pleased to contribute financially, notably through Quebec's Rent Supplement Program managed by the Office municipal de Saint-Jérôme. Thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of Manoir Station 7."

– Marc Bourcier, Mayor of Saint-Jérôme

"Building Manoir Station 7 was quite a challenge for the team, which held fast for 10 years. But thanks to everyone's efforts, we can now enjoy the fact that 126 housing units are occupied by individuals and couples from the Laurentides region who are benefitting from a high-quality, affordable home. These tenants also benefit from a wonderful organization that provides an enriching and dynamic environment. Thank you, everyone."

– Jean-Pierre Joubert, President of Manoir Station 7

Highlight:

Some 100 of the 126 households in the building could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $1.7 million over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Saint-Jérôme (10%).

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

