LÉVIS, QC, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the government of Quebec, the government of Canada and the City of Lévis marked the recent completion of the Maison Le Passage and Cap-Samson housing projects, with a total of 101 social and affordable units for various client groups in Lévis. These two developments were initiated by the Office municipal d'habitation (OMH) de Lévis and represent investments totalling nearly $33.5 million.

The event was attended by Bernard Drainville, Quebec Minister of Education, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region and Member of the National Assembly for Lévis, on behalf of France Hélène Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Québec; Gilles Lehouillier, Mayor of Lévis; and France Morneau Boivin, President of the Lévis OMH.

Maison Le Passage

Located on J.-B.-Michaud Street, La Maison Le Passage provides 59 social and affordable housing units, with the Lévis OMH offices located on the ground floor. The total investment for this project is more than $20.3 million.

The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) contributed more than $7.8 million and is also securing the OMH's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada has contributed $100,000 through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Lévis is providing $3.5 million in financial contributions, including nearly $1 million from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Cap-Samson

Located in Saint-Romuald on the corner of Anticosti Street and Guillaume-Couture Boulevard, the Cap-Samson building has 42 social and affordable housing units, with community spaces on the ground floor. The total investment for this project is nearly $13.2 million.

The SHQ allocated more than $6.7 million to the project and is securing the OMH mortgage loan. The Government of Canada has contributed $100,000 through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Lévis is providing more than $2.7 million, including nearly $710,000 from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.





Quotes:

"This is a concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. Our government's financial contribution provides affordable housing to people looking for a home. This project demonstrates once again that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"These two major projects were initiated by the Office municipal d'habitation de Lévis. Congratulations to this organization for its commitment to providing suitable housing for low-income individuals. A diverse group of clients live in these new units. They include families, individuals and people with disabilities. The projects will therefore help people from diverse walks of life find a home."

Bernard Drainville, Quebec Minister of Education, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region and Member of the National Assembly for Lévis

"Canada is facing an unprecedented housing crisis that is impacting lives and communities across the country. To solve this problem, the federal government is using all the tools at its disposal. Today's announcement is an example of how we collaborate with federal, provincial and municipal partners to bring affordable housing options to Quebecers."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Quebec lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Québec

"In 2021, we implemented our social and affordable housing development strategy for housing and living environments. Today's announcement delivers on our commitment to provide housing that meets the needs of our community and offers residents a healthy environment conducive to a fulfilling life. I would like to thank the provincial and federal governments for their financial contributions to the development of these 101 social and affordable housing units."

Gilles Lehouillier, Mayor of Lévis

"The Lévis OMH is extremely proud to provide low- and moderate-income Lévis residents with quality social housing that is well integrated into the municipality's urban fabric. We've made every effort to ensure that people who live there enjoy beautiful, wide-open spaces in which they can happily and safely live and thrive. I would like to thank our close associates, the City of Lévis and the GRT Nouvel Habitat, as well as the professionals who also worked with us on these major projects."

France Morneau Boivin, President, Office municipal d'habitation de Lévis

Highlights:

Up to 52 of the 59 Maison du Passage households and 37 of the 42 Cap-Samson households could be eligible to benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, which would allow them to spend just 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance, totalling more than $1.5 million over five years, is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Lévis (10%).

over five years, is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Lévis (10%). The Office municipal d'habitation de Lévis manages a stock of 1,401 housing units in 69 buildings.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]