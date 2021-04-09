QUEBEC CITY, April 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable J. Michel Doyon, Lieutenant Governor of Québec, and his wife, Pauline Théberge, are saddened by the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, earlier today.

"The Royal Family mourns the loss of one of its forebears. The marriage that bound the destiny of His Royal Highness on November 20, 1947, to Princess Elizabeth, then the heir apparent to the Crown, will go down in the history of the monarchy as the longest royal union ever known," said the Lieutenant Governor.

The Duke of Edinburgh has chaired hundreds of organizations and charities over the decades. He is credited with creating the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award in 1956, a personal and social development program for youth. This program, which is still active in Quebec, has enabled many young people between the ages of 14 and 24 to surpass themselves over the years.

