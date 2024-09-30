WAVES 2025: Global Indigenous Languages Summit, to be held in Ottawa August 11–14, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages ( the Commission ) announces Canada's first Global Indigenous Languages Summit, WAVES 2025, to be held next year in Ottawa from August 11–14, 2025. The summit celebrates the work of Indigenous Peoples' communities and brings together language champions and supporters from around the world, including Knowledge Keepers, youth, Elders, researchers, and leading Indigenous artists and musicians.

WAVES 2025 will offer an immersive and interactive experience, featuring main stage keynotes, workshops, panel discussions, collaborative and public spaces, social networking events, an experiential tradeshow, plus art exhibitions, music, dance, and cultural performances.

The summit aims to inspire new thinking, facilitate conversations and connections, and drive ambitious solutions and actions toward revitalizing and strengthening Indigenous languages in Canada and worldwide.

"WAVES 2025 is an opportunity to stand with a multitude of Indigenous nations, languages, and cultures and be part of the wave of voices committed to bringing Indigenous Languages out of the shadows and into the light," said Stsmél̓qen, Ronald E. Ignace, Commissioner .

The summit is open to anyone passionate about Indigenous languages or interested in learning and being part of a cultural celebration. Registration will open in October 2024.

About WAVES 2025

WAVES 2025 is Canada's first Global Indigenous Languages Summit. It is a gathering of language champions and supporters from around the world and is a call to action to revitalize and strengthen Indigenous languages in Canada and worldwide. Your Words can help Create brave new Worlds for Indigenous Languages.

About the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages

The Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages (the Commission) is an independent organization established through the Indigenous Languages Act.

The Commission's overarching purpose is to help promote Indigenous languages and support the efforts of Indigenous peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain, and strengthen their languages.

Visit commissionforindigenouslanguages.ca for more information on the Commission and its mandate.

