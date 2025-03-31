OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - On National Indigenous Languages Day, the Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages, in collaboration with Statistics Canada, is releasing nine new reports on Indigenous language families in Canada. These reports provide analysis of the vitality, acquisition, and patterns of use for Indigenous languages across the country, using data from the 2021 Census of Population.

This initiative supports the implementation of the Indigenous Languages Act and the Commission's mandate to promote and champion all Indigenous languages in Canada. Collaborative efforts with Statistics Canada aim to ensure that Indigenous Peoples have access to more relevant data, aiming to better support them as they reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages.

These nine reports explore eight Indigenous language families and three languages outside these families, offering key insights into factors such as knowledge of the languages, age of speakers, silent speakers, and how often a language is spoken at home or work.

See the reports here:

https://commissionforindigenouslanguages.ca/research/

"The Commission is honoured to walk alongside Statistics Canada in an effort to better respond to the data needs of Indigenous language champions. Having access to more tools and resources through targeted statistical analysis is a crucial step toward standing our languages up in their rightful place in this country."

- Dr. Ronald E. Ignace, Commissioner of Indigenous Languages

